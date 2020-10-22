On Oct. 24, Lights Out Family Fun Center will be having its Third Annual Spooky West End Trunk or Treat 4-7 p.m! Scary up your truck, side-by-side, 4x4, lowrider, hotrod or mom’s minivan and get spooky! Put your Halloween costumes on and join in for a night of family fun! Register now for Trunk or Treat until noon Oct. 24. Also don’t forget to come into the Spooky Haunted House! Admission is $2 with one can of food to be donated to the Salvation Army. Lights Out Family Fun Center is located at 101 E. Wilcox Drive. For information contact Daniel Acosta at (520) 227-6480, Jairo Rocha at (520) 270-3924 or Juan Sanchez at (520) 678-5333.
On Oct. 24, Events 161 will be hosting Jessica’s Dinner and Drag Halloween show! Join Jessica for a night of fun, food, comedy and drag. Tickets are $45 and include your meal. Audience interaction and cast and crew meet-and-greet before and after the show. Music by Dj Bea7s and food provided by Food Court Wars Winner J’s Kitchen. Multiple ticket purchase discounts available. This is a night you don’t wanna miss. Dress to impress because this is close to Halloween. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner and the show starts at 7 p.m. Dinner is not guaranteed at the door. Events 161 practices CDC Guidelines and social distancing. You can grab your tickets at http://events161.com/ or visit the Facebook page for the link to purchase. Events 161 is located at 161 E. Wilcox Drive.
On Oct. 27, Join Francine Powers for her new book release, “Haunted Bisbee” at 5:30 p.m.! Once the world’s richest mining site, Bisbee is now one of the most haunted towns in America. From an entity that screams in anguish in Zacatecas Canyon to the glorious woman that floats through a wall in the School House Inn, spirits lurk around every corner. Join Powers, award-winning journalist, author and paranormal historian, as she uncovers the truth behind the old ghost stories of her beloved hometown. Go to www.copperqueenlibrary.com to receive the link.
On Oct. 29, Mario’s Bakery Cafe in Tombstone will be having a pumpkin carving contest! This is a contest for all ages and will be divided into age categories. Pumpkins WILL NOT be received until Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. and acceptance date ends on Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. Carvings only please!! All Contestants must have name, phone number, and age category on paper for them to reference, in case you win. Winners will be announced on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. Mario’s Bakery Cafe is located at 513 Allen St. Visit the website at http://www.MariosBakeryCafe.com/ for information.
On Oct. 30, several businesses in Tombstone will stay open later and others will turn their venue into haunted fun for all. In addition, on Oct. 31, The Vigilettes will be hosting a Halloween costume contest. Contestants will promenade down Allen Street from Sixth Street to the Saloon Theatre. Thirteen categories and 13 trophies! The Fire Department is hosting Truck or Treat from Fourth to Third on Allen Street and Fourth Street from Toughnut to Freemont, 5:30-11 p.m. Details on Tombstone Historic District’s Facebook page.
On Oct. 30, Events 161 is having a Comedy Night/Halloween contest! There will be shows at 7 and 10:30 p.m! Dress up in your favorite Halloween costume and you could win $100 from CoolFMonline.com that night! Food will be available for purchase from Indochine Family and there will be alcoholic drinks and beverages available for purchase as well! Tickets are $20 online or at the door based on first come first serve basis. Get them at https://www.events161.com/copy-of-inquiry. There will be music played by Dj Bea7s. Seats not guaranteed next to each other unless purchased online.
On Oct. 30-31, the Bisbee Tourism Center presents “The Haunted Bisbee Halloween Tour 2020” in partnership with The Haunted America Series by The Historic Press, Arcadia Publishing. Ghost Hunter, Paranormal Expert and Bisbee author Francine Powers. There are limited tickets available! This event will sell out fast. Call (520) 477-7329 to reserve your spot on the golf cart! The price is $75 per ticket. Tour times are 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. BTC Lofts Tours and Accommodations is located at 8 Naco Road in Bisbee.
On Oct. 31, the Division of Student Success and the Cochise College SBDC will have a Community Clean Up Day for Halloween Day in Sierra Vista. Come out at 10 a.m. and help them beautify our city. Meeting place is in the Centennial Pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. Make sure to put on your favorite costume! For information contact Chanse Frenette at frenettec@cochise.edu or Abe Villarreal at studentsuccess@cochise.edu.
On Oct. 31, join the Bisbee Tourist Center for a hot ‘n’ spicy ultimate hot wing challenge! Dress up, team up & compete in the hottest Wing Challenge you have ever entered! Compete in three levels to work your way to the top and win $500 plus some other cool prizes! Walk-in entry of $50 1-4 p.m. Visit BTC’s Facebook page for information. BTC is at 8 Naco Road in Bisbee. Call (520) 477-7329 for questions.
On Oct. 31, there will be a Trunk or Treat Freaky Food Drive starting at 5 p.m. at the U-Haul Moving and Storage on 2011 E. Fry Blvd. There is no entry fee required! They will be accepting candy, non-perishable food and/or monetary donations. Candy will be given out at the event. Food and any money donated will go to Sierra Vista Gives to help families in need this holiday season. Reserve your spot ASAP. For information please contact Tracy at (520) 458-7246 or email tracy@russellslawfirm.com
On October 31, If you are looking for a family friendly safe environment to trick or treat visit New Hope Fellowship at 6 p.m! Come and check out all the cool trunks that will be decorated with games and plenty of candy. They will also have a dunk tank and outdoor movie theater. Come hungry, as there will be food as well. You won’t want to miss this! New Hope Fellowship is located at 5420 Desert Shadows Dr.
On Oct. 31, the Thunder Mountain Activity Center will be having a Halloween Drive-In Double Feature! Enjoy a 1993 family-friendly movie about the witchy Sanderson sisters from Salem, followed by a 2013 horror film about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren helping a family terrorized by a dark presence. Spaces are first come first serve! Open to all authorized MWR patrons. Free popcorn will be available as you drive in with concessions and soft drinks available to purchase. Gates will open at 5 p.m and the first movie will begin at dark.
On Oct. 31, Big Nose Kate’s Saloon will be having a Trick or Treat Trivia night followed by a 21+ The After Halloween Party, Cocktails and Costumes! Trick or Treat Trivia will be hosted by Jeff Davenport with music by DJ GB all night! Trivia Team sign up starts at 6pm. Seating is limited, first come, first served (no reservations). Cash prizes for best dressed team and favorite individual costume. Cocktails and Costumes will start at 8:30. Seating is limited. Big Nose Kate’s Saloon is located at 417 E. Allen St. in Tombstone!
On Oct. 31, chills and thrills await you at the biggest and best Halloween party of the year, at Wyatt Earp’s historic, maybe even haunted, Oriental Saloon in the heart of the Tombstone historic district. We promise some tricks ... but a lot more treats...at this awesome 21+ party! NIGHTLIFE will be offering classic country and rock 7-11 p.m., and they will have Halloween costume contests at different points throughout the evening. Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon and Theatre is located at 500 E. Allen St. in Tombstone.
On Oct. 31, Events 161 will be having their first Club 161 Halloween Bash with Dj Bea7s and Dj Eddie Stix! It is an adult Halloween party starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online via http://events161.com/
Enjoy our local author at the CQL SPOOKY Virtual Story Time with Colleen Crowlie’s “Curse of the Black Bubblegum” as she reads her book. This menacing bubblegum horror story is from the eye of a young boy who lives in Bisbee. He gets the cursed gum from an old haunted home on the Tombstone Canyon. Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cv2pFm62zU.
