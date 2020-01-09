Nicholas Politi, Joyce Aguilar and Erik Slunder wanted to bring a new experience to Sierra Vista for the community to enjoy.
Their idea of a singing competition turns into a reality on Friday night as Events 161 presents the first annual Star Search SV. The idea sparked last year as the trio wanted to bring a talent competition to the area. Politi, the owner of Events 161, said the height of the venue’s ceiling isn’t conducive for talent acts’ like juggling, so they decided to make it a singing competition.
“I remember watching ‘Star Search’ when I was younger ... (and) I remember how it made me feel watching it,” Politi said. “We wanted to give the community an opportunity to showcase their talents.”
The competition will take place Friday night, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the first singer taking the stage at 7 p.m, at the Events 161 building located at 161 E. Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista. Aguilar the owner of J’s Kitchen and Premiere Events is a partner for the event and and is providing the decorations and the food for the event.
“There’s nothing (here) really to showcase a singing talent or passion,” she said. “People will be surprised with everything.”
Fifteen performers will take the stage Friday night. Of the 15, three are competing in the junior category, which is for 7 to 11 year olds, and the rest are in the adult category from 14 years old and up.
“If it were up to us we’d say everyone wins so we put it up to them,” the events manager, Slunder said. “(We want to help) get the local talent here recognized. Everyone has to start somewhere.”
He added two of the singers will be performing their original song. Most of the acts are from Sierra Vista, with a few traveling from Douglas and one making the trip from Phoenix.
The audience will rank each of the performers in five categories and the final tally will determine the winner. There will be a winner for the junior category who will receive a $100 cash prize and the grand prize winner from the adult group will receive a $1,000 cash prize in addition to a trophy that “revolves around a working classic microphone.”
Tickets for the show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2t3U1mf or on eventbrite by searching “Star Search SV.” Politi said there are roughly 40 tickets left as of early Thursday afternoon. Tickets purchased ahead of the event are $15. The price will rise to $20 at the door. Politi said $5 of each ticket will be donated to Jennifer’s House.