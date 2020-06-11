flag day

Bill Carmichael American Legion Post 52 Commander Bruce Callaghan stands in front of an American flag while displaying one which will be retired on Flag Day Sunday.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Sunday is Flag Day, a time when communities throughout the country commemorate the adoption of Old Glory as the official flag of the United States.

While the flag’s June 14 anniversary is typically celebrated with parades, gatherings and ceremonies, concerns about COVID-19 have caused most organizations to cancel events.

However, in Sierra Vista, American Legion Post 52 is holding a brief flag retirement ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday. While the public is welcome to attend, Legion organizers urge attendees to practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines for everyone’s protection.

“We typically celebrate Flag Day with a gathering and pot luck dinner, but because of the coronavirus, we’re holding a very brief flag retirement ceremony, where we will burn an old, tattered flag and read from a script,” said Bruce Callaghan, Commander of American Legion Post 52.

“The Legion serves as a collection point for worn-out flags that are ready for retirement and we work in conjunction with the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery and local Girl Scouts. This year our ceremony is going to be very different than how we’ve celebrated in past years.”

The American Legion is located at 12 E. Theater Drive in Sierra Vista.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Did You Know?

  • In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day.
  • National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress on Aug. 13, 1949.
  • Americans celebrate Flag Day by displaying the Red, White and Blue in front of homes and businesses, commemorating the Old Glory as the country’s official flag.
  • U.S. Flag Code stipulates that the Stars and Stripes should not appear on apparel, bedding or decorative items.
  • Draping coffins with the American flag is not reserved for military veterans and government officials only. Any burial may incorporate this tradition.
  • American flags should be illuminated by sunlight or another light source while on display.
  • When flags are removed from poles, care must be taken to keep them from touching the ground.
  • When flags of cities, states, localities or groups are flown on the same staff as the American flag, Old Glory should always be at the peak.
  • When flags of two or more nations are displayed, they should be of equivalent size and flown from separate staffs of the same height.
Load comments