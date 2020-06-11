SIERRA VISTA — Sunday is Flag Day, a time when communities throughout the country commemorate the adoption of Old Glory as the official flag of the United States.
While the flag’s June 14 anniversary is typically celebrated with parades, gatherings and ceremonies, concerns about COVID-19 have caused most organizations to cancel events.
However, in Sierra Vista, American Legion Post 52 is holding a brief flag retirement ceremony at 5 p.m. on Sunday. While the public is welcome to attend, Legion organizers urge attendees to practice social distancing and other CDC guidelines for everyone’s protection.
“We typically celebrate Flag Day with a gathering and pot luck dinner, but because of the coronavirus, we’re holding a very brief flag retirement ceremony, where we will burn an old, tattered flag and read from a script,” said Bruce Callaghan, Commander of American Legion Post 52.
“The Legion serves as a collection point for worn-out flags that are ready for retirement and we work in conjunction with the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery and local Girl Scouts. This year our ceremony is going to be very different than how we’ve celebrated in past years.”
The American Legion is located at 12 E. Theater Drive in Sierra Vista.