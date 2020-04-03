Over the years, I’ve seen a few adverse scenarios impact us, and I’ve seen us emerge from those scenarios in a positive manner. When adversity strikes, it unites a positive force in us.
I recall the country’s reaction after Dec. 7, 1941. Within a couple of days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, I became an 8-year-old foot messenger for Civil Defense, and my job was to serve as a runner between two Civil Defense headquarters that were suddenly activated in Phoenix.
In more recent times we had 9/11 and the accompanying unifying reactions which occurred in the United States.
And now we have the coronavirus upon us — an attack just as vicious, just as severe, just as devastating as Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were in their own respective ways.
But what’s interesting is the way the American public is reacting to the COVID 19 crisis — much like we reacted to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
We have become more concerned about the welfare of others. I’ve received several phone calls or emails just checking on my welfare, and I have reached out and done the same.
In Annapolis, Maryland, a neighborhood now has a daily flag raising as a sign of unity. This reminds me of doing the same every day at school during WW II when we all stood around the outside flagpole and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Since birthday gatherings violate the spirit of today, we’re now having birthday parades and serenades — another way of coming together without endangering our health.
Donations of scarce supplies to hospitals are now taking place. Here in Sierra Vista, the nursing department at Cochise College donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Canyon Vista as well as loaning them ten ventilators.
Instead of dining out, we’re dining in, as many restaurants have provided take-out service for the community.
And we now have new terms — self-quarantine, shelter in place, social distancing — much like the terms that evolved out of Pearl Harbor —deep six, eight ball, Kilroy, and the whole nine yards.
Then we have those individuals who have gone above and beyond to help us out. First responders, our medical providers, our hospital staff members including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, members of the dietary and housekeeping staffs, security personnel, administrators — and the list goes on.
And while we’re saying thank you, we can’t forget those members of our community who work in the grocery stores, the commissary at the Fort, the pharmacies, and other essential services that are so vital to quality of life.
Another group to keep in mind when we’re saying thanks are the social service agencies such as St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, Wellness Connections, Good Neighbor Alliance and similar organizations who help those less fortunate than others.
Thank you all for your service.
We will get through this crisis just as we have gotten through the others we have encountered over the years. We will prevail through a positive focus and a positive spirit and by keeping our eye on what’s important.
Many years ago, I served on the Phoenix Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.
Another board member was Olympic great, Jesse Owens. I always tried to sit next to him because it was fascinating talking with him about a lot of things — especially the 1936 Olympics that were held in Berlin amidst the bigotry and hatred of Adolf Hitler.
Jesse won four gold medals, but Hitler refused to shake his hand and congratulate him as he did other Olympians.
I asked Jesse whether or not Hitler’s behavior bothered him. He gave me one of the most profound answers I’ve ever heard. He said, “Lanny, Hitler didn’t bother me because he wasn’t running in my race.”
To get through this crisis, we have to follow Jesse’s philosophy —focus on what’s important now and don’t look at something that’s not in our race. We will overcome!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Health Care.