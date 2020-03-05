Art aficionados are invited to visit Print & Stitch for the final month of Luminous Days, the latest installment of its Feature Artist Series.
Featuring a selection of acrylic works by Hereford-based artist Laur Rose, a prolific painter, the show will remain open through March and is made up of paintings created over the last two years.
Rose — the pen name of Laurie Giangregorio — is the latest to participate in the Print & Stitch Featured Artist series, a partnership which seeks to highlight the work of local artists not only in the lobby of the business, but through the creation of unique, limited edition items made at Print & Stitch featuring their artwork. Items created through collaboration with Rose include tote bags and mugs and are available at the gallery.
Previous Featured Artists include Sloane Bouchever, Moni Norng, and Jesse Hummingbird.
While Bisbee is well-known for its artistic community, much of the opportunities to experience the works of its creators are concentrated in Old Bisbee. In fact, the Print & Stitch gallery is the only gallery space in the San Jose District of the city.
Print & Stitch is wholly owned and operated by Bisbee-based nonprofit Premier Alliances, Inc., which is dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities. For more information, visit www.printandstitch.com or www.premieralliances.org.
Submitted by Derek Jordan