BISBEE — Members of the public are invited to join Print & Stitch as Premier Alliances host the gallery opening of a selection of works by local artist Laur Rose, the latest person to take part in Premier Alliances' Featured Artist Series.
Rose, the pen name of Hereford-based artist Laurie Giangregorio, personally curated the collection of paintings that will be included in the gallery, which opens on Friday, January 24 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Print & Stitch, 1556 Naco Highway in Bisbee.
The show, titled Luminous Days, will run through March 27 and features acrylic works by Rose spanning the last two years. The gallery will be open to the public during Print & Stitch business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 - 5 p.m.
“In my work I deal with the rich colors of the heat of my land, and the interactions of those colors. My paintings speak of the unexpected that life offers when we put ourselves outside of our comfort zone, and explore the mystery that the world contains,” Rose said.
Light refreshments will be available for those who attend the opening, and Rose herself will be on hand to speak with visitors.
The paintings on display will be available for purchase, as will an assortment of unique items made at Print & Stitch featuring Rose’s artwork.
Print & Stitch is wholly owned and operated by Bisbee-based nonprofit Premier Alliances, Inc., which is dedicated to Improving the Lives of People with Disabilities.
Submitted by Premier Alliances spokesman Derek Jordan