Local author, H.M. Forrest’s “Dangerous Doorways are for Elfling Princes” recently won a Book Excellence Award in the Anthology category. Founded in Toronto, Ontario, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors and publishers for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal.
Previous winners and finalists of the Book Excellence Awards have doubled their book sales, garnered attention from film producers, received distribution in book stores and increased their visibility and media attention.
“I was so happy to hear that “Dangerous Doorways are for Elfling Princes” was chosen for a Book Excellence Award,” says H.M. Forrest. “I am a big fan of Tolkien, but always wished we could see more about the elven worlds and their characters and lives. Children’s literature has had a tremendous impact in my life, and I wanted to share the beauty and mystery of the elven worlds with other young fantasy readers,” which is why H.M. Forrest wrote the book.
“Dangerous Doorways are for Elfling Princes” is a short story compilation all about the whimsical world of elves, their kingdoms, and their daily lives. Written for middle grade readers, advanced readers, and fantasy book and elven enthusiasts of all ages, H.M. Forrest gives readers insight into several magical elven kingdoms in sometimes humorous, sometimes terrifying adventures about young elfling princes and princesses. The book helps readers develop a larger vocabulary, delve into ancient lands, and escape into worlds of exciting adventures whether they are middle graders or older.
The book has already received some great reviews from industry leaders. “I think the author writes very well, because I did not want to stop reading, even when I finished a story. I always wanted to start the next one right away.” –said Maddie, age 12, for Reader’s Views Kids.
And Mamta Madhavan for Readers' Favorite wrote, “H.M. Forrest creates a world that is unique and whimsical and takes youngsters on an enthralling trip to another realm where they come into contact with the elves, their lives, and their magic.”
H.M. Forrest plans to hold a local signing when restrictions are lifted. Those who purchase the book online now can bring it to the signing event in the future to get it personally signed and receive a free bookmark. To buy “Dangerous Doorways are for Elfling Princes,” visit Barnes and Noble or Amazon and input the title into the search bar, or email hmforrest1@gmail.com to order signed copies. Visit www.hmforrest.com and sign up for the newsletter to receive current updates and specials.
About the Author – H.M. Forrest is a multi-award-winning author, freelance writer, and editor who lives in sunny Arizona with her son and exotic pets. She loves to write about “all things elves,” and has completed numerous short stories about the wondrous world of elves and their adventures. She is currently working on a full-length young adult fantasy series about elves, with several novels completed and more in progress. Her short story, “Snow Battle,” included in “Dangerous Doorways are for Elfling Princes,” was previously published in “Winter Whimsy,” a fiction anthology by Balance of Seven that went on to win two other awards. She was a recent finalist in the Cook Publishing Short Story Contest for her story, “World’s Greatest Attraction.” Her short stories have also been published under various pseudonyms in multiple “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books and “Writers Weekly.”
About the Book Excellence Awards – Founded in Toronto, Canada, the Book Excellence Awards is an international book awards competition dedicated to recognizing both independent and traditionally published authors for excellence in writing, design and overall market appeal. Previous Winners and Finalists of the Book Excellence Awards have been New York Times’ best-sellers, spoken at the United Nations and TEDx, and have had their books optioned by movie studios. To learn more, visit: https://www.bookexcellenceawards.com.
Submitted by H.M. Forrest