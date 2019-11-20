SIERRA VISTA — Fourteen years ago Tricia Williams and Sue Nagle started an upscale garage sale, an event that brings high-end, designer fashions to Sierra Vista’s ladies at bargain prices.
Luxury Designer Garage Sale grows more every year and has now evolved from ladies apparel, purses and shoes to a diverse selection of merchandise.
“The sale is a lot of work, but we enjoy bringing this unique shopping experience to the women of Sierra Vista,” said Williams, whose career was in retail fashion. “All the apparel is new or gently used, clean and ready to wear.”
The sale is Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall of Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
“This basically started because Tricia and I had a nice collection of designer clothing that we were no longer using,” said Nagle. “We both have retail experience, so we decided to take the items we’ve been accumulating and offer them to fashion-conscious ladies in our community.”
It wasn’t long before this “upscale sale at low scale prices” concept took off and and several other women joined them.
Every year, the women focus on a different charity, with some proceeds from this year’s designer sale going to Real Wishes Foundation, a program that helps people in need.
“We are extremely happy that these ladies are supporting Real Wishes this year,” said Nancy Dwiggins, the organization’s vice president. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that gives from the heart.”
Along with gently used and new clothing, the sale features jewelry, home decor, art, antiques and gift items.
“This is definitely a fun shopping experience and a great way to kickoff the holiday season,” Williams said. “It gives ladies a ‘luxury for less’ shopping experience with a variety of choices under one roof. We have return customers who come back year after year.”
For information, contact Williams at 803-7521 or Nagle at 236-7477.