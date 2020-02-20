TOMBSTONE — Tombstone is adding a Mardi Gras twist to its annual 1880s grand ball.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Tombstone is holding the town’s first-ever “Masked Mardi Gras Charity Ball” at Schieffelin Hall, 402 E. Fremont St on Saturday.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the official Grand March starting at 7:15.
“This is the first time we’ve tied a Mardi Gras theme to our grand ball, so we’re excited about seeing what kind of response we're going to get,” said Sunny Quatchon, one of the event organizers. “We’re expecting a mix of 1880s western costumes, along with Mardi Gras costumes and some fun, creative masks.”
Tombstone’s very own Cameo Ladies will be providing refreshments for the event, music is by Silver King minstrels and street dancer Johnny Bones will be performing some of his energetic, exciting dances for added entertainment.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door, or at T. Miller’s Mercantile at Sixth and Allen streets across from the Bird Cage Theatre.
Proceeds from the event will be used for local charities, Quatchon said.
“We invite everyone to come celebrate an 1880s Mardi Gras with us."