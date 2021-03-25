Elyce Valiquette has no shortage of personal experiences to draw from for her debut memoir, “Quiet Healer.”
As the title suggests, spirituality has played a major role in Valiquette’s life, one she explores in detail in the upcoming release.
According to the author, “Quiet Healer is the story of one woman’s extraordinary journey from a world of deep, dark oppression, to the heights of transformed liberation and powerful intuitive capabilities.”
Raised in a secular Jewish family, Valiquette began a journey of spiritual self-discovery as a young adult. Soon after, she became a Quaker with the encouragement of a support group.
For Valiquette, her past in an abusive household is inextricable from her spiritual awakening.
“Had I had a good family to love me, I probably would have no need for God or for advancing myself spiritually,” she said. “So I am grateful.”
Valiquette has enjoyed a “contemplative lifestyle” in Sierra Vista for four years after spending 11 years in Hereford. According to the author, the shift in physical location prompted her to finally transform a lifetime’s worth of memories and life lessons into the written word.
“I felt a moment go through me, and it was like, ‘now is the time. You came to this apartment in this place to concentrate on this book,’” Valiquette said with a laugh.
Such “moments” are now common for the self-identified “intuitive healer.” Her acceptance of her “spiritual gifts” is also documented in the upcoming book.
In all, the writing process has taken two years, during which Valiquette has had to overcome several “emotional blockages” regarding her past in order to write about her experiences.
“They say you’re only as sick as your secrets, and I have no more secrets,” Valiquette said regarding how the writing process has also helped her heal.
“Quiet Healer” follows its protagonist across the nation, starting with Valiquette’s early years in the Philadelphia suburbs. Later, following her divorce, Valiquette moves to Phoenix alone in search of a warmer climate for her health.
“With every adversity, I tried to use it as a stepping stone to something greater,” she explained.
Valiquette became a co-worker for St. Mother Teresa, an experience she calls “an amazing gift.” She also utilized her background in social services to personally mentor young Sudanese refugees fleeing terrorism.
Despite unlikely odds and stark cultural differences, Valiquette was surprised to find out how much she had in common with the refugees she worked with when it came to processing traumatic events.
“They were like kindred spirits to me, and we helped one another,” she said.
She even became an adoptive mother to several of the young men.
When asked to describe “Quiet Healer,” Valiquette maintains that the book contains “a bit of everything,” from drama to mystery, to humor and even scripture.
“My story’s not all doom and gloom,” she laughed.
While “Quiet Healer” is not Valiquette’s first book, it will be the first that she releases into the world via self-publishing.
“Quiet Healer” will be available for pre-order on Amazon by June.
Look out for the accompanying Meet Your NABUR video next week on nabur.myheraldreview.com. Have questions for Elyce? Find her on NABUR, and join the ongoing conversation.
