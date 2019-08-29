Ballroom dancers to organize at Sierra Vista meeting

A public meeting of people interested in ballroom dancing will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 St. Andrews Drive in Sierra Vista. The meeting will be followed by a dance demonstration/instruction and social dance ($5).
Kevin Buck, volunteer coordinator, will host the meeting to raise awareness of the benefits of a local USA Dance Chapter. Volunteers to help organize a local chapter of ballroom dancers will be identified. USA Dance, Inc., a nonprofit organization, promotes and sponsors ballroom dancing for all ages and abilities, and has more than 1,570 chapters across the country.
The proposed local chapter will sponsor regular social dances that will include a one-hour dance lesson. Membership is open to singles as well as couples. Beginners are welcome and will be helped to get started.
Submitted by USA Dance, Inc.