The Honors Recital for the annual Inge Young Memorial Competition is just around the corner. It will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m. at Kino Hall, located at the St. Andrews the Apostle Church on 800 Taylor Drive. Admission is free and all are welcome.
The Honors Recital will highlight all of the 1st-, 2nd-, and 3rd-place winners in both piano and strings, and all performers are students of teachers of the Cochise Music Teachers Association.
Awards and certificates will be given out after the recital. There will be a reception following the evening recital.
If you would like to witness the competition, the schedule is as follows:
Strings: Friday, March 6, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S. Coronado Drive.
Piano: Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. at Kino Hall, St. Andrew's the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive.
For questions, please call Debbie Dinkel at 520-458-5704.
Submitted by Francie Schofield