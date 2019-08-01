SV Community Chorus changing rehearsal location

Sierra Vista Community Chorus, directed by Sharon Keene, is changing the location of their weekly rehearsals. After over 20 years in the same location, they are moving their rehearsals to Kino Hall at St. Andrews Catholic Church, located at 800 Taylor Drive on the west side of Sierra Vista. Rehearsals will be on Mondays, starting on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
This chorus of more than 80 men and women of all ages hopes to welcome back all former members and invites other interested singers to join them as the prepare for their Gospel Concerts on Oct. 18 and 19 at Faith Presbyterian Church and their big Christmas Festival of Songs on Dec. 6 at Klein Center for the Performing Arts (formerly known as the Buena Performing Arts Center). There are no auditions, no costs, and the ability to read music is not required. For further information, call 520-378-0730 or 520-417-2305.
Submitted by Linda Gilbert