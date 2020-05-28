A bit of good news emerged last week from a Cochise County Board of Supervisors work session.
Board members are adverse to any kind of an increase in the property tax.
This isn’t completely unusual, but nonetheless has to be considered good news for taxpayers. Debates between Supervisors on increasing the tax rate have history, dating back almost the entirety of the more than 20 years that District 2 Supervisor Ann English has been on the board.
A few years back, English voiced her support for annual increases in the property tax, contending that like any business, the cost of providing county services and paying personnel goes up every year. She said it was more responsible to present taxpayers smaller annual increases than keeping the rate the same year-after-year until a substantial rate boost is needed.
This year, she appears not to favor that strategy, and neither do her fellow board members, Tom Borer in District 1 and Peggy Judd in District 3. Work sessions are not the final say on any board action, especially the budget, but it was clear from the May 19 meeting that none of the supervisors want to put their name in support of a property tax rate hike.
Especially in an election year.
Don’t worry that the decision will seriously impair county finances. An increase in property valuations will generate more tax dollars for the 2020-‘21 fiscal year, continuing a trend that has helped Cochise County recover from the dramatic drop in land values after The Great Recession in 2008.
Supervisors learned that current property valuations increased by more than $19.4 million and new construction added another $12 million, bringing the total valuation of property in Cochise County to just under $1 billion. The increase will generate more than $845,000 in additional revenue from the property tax, which represents almost half of all the revenue received by the county each year.
Beyond that, the supervisors are sitting on a healthy reserve fund, which should provide a financial cushion if delinquencies or unexpected emergencies occur during the fiscal year.
If that’s not enough to inspire property owners to smile, there’s more good news to share. For the first time in recent history, the property tax rate assessed by Cochise College is not expected to increase for ‘20-‘21.
Each year for more than a decade the college governing board has voted to approve the maximum property tax increase allowed by the Arizona Constitution.
This year will apparently be an exception.
We’ll take every bit of good news we can muster during this difficult time, and we are happy to report that at least for the coming fiscal year, property taxpayers won’t be dealing with an increase in their rate.