Sierra Vista Mayor Pro-Tem Rachel Gray probably won’t get a Christmas card from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs this year.
Gray, who has announced her intention to seek re-election to the City Council, voiced her displeasure with a failure by the state to provide candidates for local elections the ability to collect electronic signatures.
In her own words, “…this is nothing short of irresponsible of the State.”
We agree.
Arizona adopted legislation to allow candidates for local offices to collect “E-qual” signatures in 2016. The process allows registered voters to electronically “sign” the nomination petition for a candidate seeking office.
Hobbs, who is in her first term after incumbent Michelle Reagan was ousted from office, blames the previous administration for the failure to implement the e-qual system for local candidates.
“…when we came into office in 2019, no meaningful work had yet been done to deliver access for local candidates,” The Secretary’s office told Gray.
After 14 months as the SOS and now in the midst of a pandemic, it’s clear Hobbs is not prioritizing the challenge local candidates face in meeting the deadline to collect nominating petitions. Gray was told the soonest the system will be available is 2021, long after the Nov. 3 General Election when Sierra Vista voters will choose their next council.
There are currently eight residents who have filed a “Statement of Interest” for the three seats that will be up for election. Before these candidates can get on the ballot they are required to collect a minimum of 696 signatures from registered voters in the City of Sierra Vista.
Considering the current “stay-at-home” mantra that state and federal officials are promoting, along with the practice of social distancing urged by public health experts, we’re wondering how these candidates will accomplish this task before the July 6 filing deadline.
Our current crisis is expected to last through April and life won’t return to “normal” in the minds of many people until sometime in May, possibly as late as Memorial Day. That gives candidates just over a month to gather a monumental number of signatures from registered voters.
Gray makes a good point in her letter to the Secretary: it’s already hard to get people to run for local offices. Especially in rural areas, it’s not unusual that some of the offices are appointed when no one in the community steps forward to run.
It’s past time the Secretary of State and our Legislature make “e-qual” available for local candidates. We’d like to hear from our locally-elected state officials supporting this idea and pledging to get it done.