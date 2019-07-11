PICK OF THE WEEK: Christmas in July Craft Bazaar

With all the fun and games of summer now in full swing, any thoughts of the chilly December weather and the bustle of Christmas are far from many people’s minds — but not everybody’s.
Sierra Vista’s annual Christmas in July Craft Bazaar will be taking place this weekend on Saturday, July 13, from 9 AM to 3 PM. The event is put on by the City of Sierra Vista and will take place at the Ethel H. Berger Center on 2950 E. Tacoma Street, Sierra Vista.
The bazaar offers locals a chance to beat the rush of Christmas shopping by finding unique and local handcrafted gifts months in advance. WIth about 40 vendors currently scheduled to attend, shoppers are not only able to browse and purchase fun gifts but support local artisans.
With its wide range of local and commercial vendors, there will be something there for people of all types and ages. Some products commonly found around the bazaar include things like jewelry, woodcarvings, baked goods, soap, and candles, to more unique items such as lighting fixtures and hat displays.
Since its first event in the 1990s with only a handful of vendors, the venue has grown to the beloved fixture it is today. This popular event is estimated to have drawn about 300-400 shoppers last year.
For more information, visit www.sierravistaaz.gov.