Featuring a “comfort classics” theme, the 40-member Sierra Vista Community Band is presenting its sixth annual benefit concert on Sunday.
The concert is 2 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts in Buena High School, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Proceeds from the concert support the fine arts productions at Buena High School, said Brad Clark, a saxaphone player who is the band’s president and co-founder. The concert will be about 90 minutes with an intermission, he added.
Under the direction of Stephen Miles, the production features arrangements by such notable composers as John Philip Sousa, Gustav Holst and Percy Grainger, to name a few.
The soloist is trumpet player Edwin DeLeon, a popular local musician.
“We perform music from a wide range of genres, from classical, jazz, rock and modern to contemporary,” said Clark, adding that they use music from several different composers.
Members of the community band perform in a number of small ensembles throughout the year, to include Tuba Christmas in Tombstone, the City of Sierra Vista Christmas Tree Lighting, Dixie Devotionals at Faith Presbyterian Church, the Veterans Day ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park and annual Oktoberfest festivities, to name a few of the group’s community outreach events.
“Sunday’s concert is the only performance that we charge admission for,” Clark said.
Formed in 2009, the Sierra Vista Community Band is the only community concert band in Southeastern Arizona that rehearses and performs year round.
“Our band members come from all over Cochise County — Sierra Vista, Hereford, Tombstone, Fort Huachuca, Bisbee and Douglas,” Clark said. “We have a wide range of ages and abilities and there are no auditions to join. Our only requirements are the ability to read music and the commitment to attend rehearsals regularly.”
Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 at the Rothery Educational Center band room, located at 3305 E. Fry Blvd.
“Anyone interested in joining the community band is welcome to attend the rehearsals,” Clark said.
For information about the band, email sierravistaband@gmail.com or go to the website at www.sierravistaband.org.