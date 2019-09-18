PICK OF THE WEEK: Fun Festival highlights original '70s band War

If you remember some of the ‘70s songs such as “The World is a Ghetto, “Lowrider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” then you don’t want to miss the Fun Festival at Veterans Memorial Park where the original L.A.-Chicano funk band War will perform.
The Fun Festival is a collaboration between Fort Huachuca and the City of Sierra Vista.
The main attraction will be War on Saturday night when they belt out their most popular tunes between 9 and 10:30 p.m.
The festival kicks off on Friday evening at 7:30 with The Tributaries: a Funtastic Eagles Tribute Band from Tucson. Before War performs Saturday, attendees will be treated to the Dina Preston Band from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Sunday will be the best day for the youngsters with free kids’ activities all day. That will include horse lead arounds, arts and crafts projects and giveaways. Of course there will be carnival rides and food galore.
While the festival is free, tickets are required for the rides.
Fun Festival tickets went on sale last month at Yardley Community Center, Sierra Vista Safeway and Sierra Vista Ace Hardware. The cost is $9 for 10 tickets in advance. During the carnival, the cost will be $12 for 10 tickets. Wristbands also are available at all locations at $25 per day. During the carnival, cost of wristbands will be $30 per day.
Proceeds from the tickets revert back to the U.S. Army, said James Thomas, a special events coordinator for the base’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) office.
“This is a military event for the soldiers and their families,” Thomas said. “The money is used to purchase other events.”
MWR includes all of the opportunities that strengthen a soldier’s experience in the Army and enhances their wellbeing.
For more ticket information, call 520-533-2404.