PICK OF THE WEEK: Halloween events galore!

With Halloween just around the corner, a number of activities offering haunting chills and sweet thrills are taking place in communities throughout Cochise County. Running the gamut from frightening to family fun, here’s a look at just a few of the Halloween-themed events for kids of all ages.
Bisbee: Old Bisbee Ghost Tour
Old Bisbee Ghost Tour provides year-round tours, venturing into the town’s most terrifying haunts.
“We offer tours all through the streets of Old Bisbee and share the town’s folklore and lost ghost stories,” owner Renee Harper said.
The tours, which are especially popular in October as Halloween approaches, start at 7 p.m., and are offered seven nights a week. Cost is $15.
The Haunted Pub Crawl is another Bisbee Ghost Tour offering, where the adventurous of spirit are taken to five different haunted pubs in Old Bisbee. The Pub Crawl is offered on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2. Cost is $25.
The Paranormal Experience Tour, also offered through Bisbee Ghost Tour, takes guests into five of Old Bisbee’s most haunted places and allows them to use equipment to locate ghosts. The tours start at 7 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. Cost is $25. For information, go to oldbisbeeghosttour.com.
Sierra Vista
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is playing at Uptown 3 Theater, 4341 Highway 92 in Sierra Vista on Halloween night.
Dress in costume and be prepared for an entertaining evening.
Cost is $7 at the door and props for the show will be sold for those wishing to purchase them.
“This is a really fun event for Halloween,” Uptown owner Dee Foote said. “We get a great crowd for this show every year, participants wear costumes and everyone has a great time.” For information, call 520-249-3514.
The 12th annual Halloween Fall Festival is happening at Veterans Memorial Park in Sierra Vista from 5 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. The festival, which fills the park with family-friendly games and activities, is supported by dozens of local businesses and organizations.
“There will be several booths with games for kids,” said Kathy Murray, the event organizer. “We’re going to have a live band, jumping castles and a costume contest with judging from 6 to 7 p.m. Last year we had a constant flow of kids, with more than 2,000 coming through the park through the night.”
Costumes are judged by age groups and categories. For information, call Murray at 520-227-1405, or email kjmurray77@gmail.com.
Whetstone Fire District Halloween party
Whetstone Fire Station is hosting its sixth annual Halloween party this Saturday. The “Horror Time Medley” theme features a lineup of characters and creatures from classic horror films.
Located at 2422 N. Firehouse Lane in Whetstone, activities include a tour of the haunted fire station and a lineup of trunk-or-treat stops for kids in the parking area, along with food vendors. Through trunk-or-treat, kids are given candy from vehicles decorated for Halloween. Those interested in participating in trunk-or-treat by decorating a vehicle and handing out candy are asked to contact the fire station at 520-456-1717.
Check out the Calendar and What’s Happening sections of the Herald/Review for more Halloween events.