PICK OF THE WEEK: Meep, meet me at the Roadrunner Brew Fest

Like beer or know someone who does? Kickoff your Labor weekend with the Herald/Review staff at the first Roadrunner Brew Fest on Saturday at 440 Whitton St.
Roadrunner Brew Fest is designed to recognize local craft breweries from across the state, including Bisbee and Tombstone. The event will feature more than 30 beers for attendees to enjoy and 25% of all alcohol sales will benefit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 32-4. All tastings are 5 oz pours. Last pour will be at 5:15 p.m. but the event won’t end until 6 p.m.
There are four packages available for purchase at www.aztickethub.com: goggle challenge, zero-K/VIP, general admission and designated driver.
Beer Goggle Challenge participants will test their skills through an obstacle course, while holding a beer and wearing beer goggles, which make it hard to see. They will also gain access to the brews one hour earlier than those with a general admission tickets. Each participant will receive an official 2019 Brew Fest T-shirt, 25 tasting tickets, a tasting cup and VIP catering by Native Grill & Wings.
Registration for the obstacle course will be between 8:00 and 8:45 a.m. with the challenge starting at 9:00 a.m. The Beer Goggle Challenge package costs $75 and tickets but be purchased by Friday night.
Join the Zero-K, the shortest race you’ll ever compete in, and get VIP Access starting at 11 a.m. Everyone’s a winner in this race since the start and finish line are located at the same spot. Winners will receive a T-shirt, 20 tasting tickets and VIP access — allowing them to sample the craft brews an hour prior to general admission. VIP access includes catering by Native Grill & Wings. This package costs $65 if purchased before Saturday. Tickets bought at the door or Saturday online will be $75.
For $30 your general admission ticket will get you 15 tastings and access to the live entertainment and vendors beginning at noon. Local musicians Whiz! Bang! Chick’n Plucker Skiffle Band, Black Zombie, Chad West Trio, Patrick Rayl & the .375 band and DJ GB will play throughout the afternoon. General Admission tickets will cost $40 at the door or if purchased online on Saturday.
Not a beer drinker? We still have you covered.
Designated Driver tickets are for those attendees who still want to have fun, but also want to make sure their friends get home safe. Designated drivers will receive a special wristband that lets vendors know that they are not participating in any tasting, just there to enjoy the tasty food, live entertainment and free water and soda provided by Pepsi. These tickets are $15.
Sheriff Mark Dannels, SVPD Chief Adam Thrasher, council members William Benning and Carolyn Umphrey, Jennifer Martin of the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce, Jarod Okonek from Native and John Bateman from Charlie Co. Entertainment will take turns sitting in a dunk tank. The proceeds raised while they are on the hot seat will go to a charity of their choosing.
For more information, visit aztickethub.com/e/roadrunner-brewfest-2019. Roadrunner Brew Fest is a 21+ event and all attendees must have a valid id to enter.