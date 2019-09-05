PICK OF THE WEEK: Sierra Vista Symphony returns for 25th year

The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with a Music at Twilight performance in an intimate, outdoor concert on Saturday, with the Huachuca Mountains and setting sun serving as a backdrop for this casual gathering.
This event is hosted by Cal and Mary Downey in their park-like backyard located at 2243 E. Sapling Lane, in Sierra Vista.
“We are delighted to host this event at our home, and welcome friends—old and new — to enjoy the view and exceptional music,” Cal Downey said.
The spacious property offers ample grassy and gravel areas for seating. Attendees should bring their own lawn chair and beverages.
The gate opens at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at intermission.
Maestro Toru Tagawa will perform on violin with Lara Tagawa on violin and mandolin in the opening selection, a duet from Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni.
Additional selections include String Duo No. 1 in G (Mozart) with Tagawa and Kathryn Asher on viola; cello duets performed by Paula Klein and Helena Pederson, to include Villa from The Merry Widow (Lehar) and The Song of India from Sadko (Rimsky-Korsakov); and string quintet in C Major by Schubert.
Sancho Manzano on viola and Shelby Walsh on violin will perform Duet I, in C Major (Beethoven), 15 Duets (J.S. Bach), and Duo for Violin and Viola in G Major (Mozart).
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com and the Sierra Vista Symphony office, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, or call (520) 458-5189.
The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra consists of nearly 60 professional musicians and is supported by the Sierra Vista Symphony Association is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing a high-quality, live music experience and music education to Sierra Vista and the surrounding area.
Submitted by Judy Hector, symphony board member