Psychologist uses ventriloquism to teach important values

Dr. Sam Caron, Arizona Child Psychologist and ventriloquist, is pleased to announce that a limited number of tickets are now available for his original, entertaining, interactive and informative one-hour long, back to school puppet and magic show for families. It is entitled Peace in the Family and focuses on communication, cooperation, kindness and conflict resolution.
The show premiered only a few weeks ago in front of a large appreciative audience of children and staff at the local Boys and Girls Club. The back-to-school show will take place on Saturday July 27 at 3 p.m. at Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Dr. Sierra Vista. The show is open to the public. Tickets cost $5 each. Children must be accompanied by adults.
Dr. Caron has previously performed several times for other ventriloquists and their families in Las Vegas and on three occasions in Tokyo, Japan. As a Red Cross volunteer, he performed in Florida a special PTSD program for families who survived Hurricane Andrew. His flu prevention video, “I Got Flu Babe”, can currently be seen on YouTube.
Dr. Caron has been working with children for over 45 years and has been a ventriloquist since he was 7 years old. He initially taught himself ventriloquism to help him recover after being hospitalized with rheumatic fever, and he has been actively involved with his collection of puppets ever since.
He even taught classes to other ventriloquists on how to use ventriloquism to educate and counsel young children. He often told his students that in order to be successful with the puppets, you have to be entertaining. Now that Dr. Caron has retired, he wants to start sharing some of his programs with our local community.
Dr. Caron has always believed that child psychotherapists would be much more effective if they worked with the majority of the population rather than just primarily focusing on children with diagnosed psychiatric problems.
“All children and families have normal concerns and can benefit from these types of programs,” Dr. Caron said.
Reserve your tickets by emailing Dr. Caron at sam_caron@hotmail.com to make sure you don’t miss this unique opportunity. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Submitted by Sam Caron