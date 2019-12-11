SIERRA VISTA — The “Hallelujah Chorus” will ring out again this year when the Sierra Vista Community Christmas Choir presents the Advent and Christmas portions of Handel’s “Messiah.”
Hosted by St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive in Sierra Vista, the performance is 7 p.m. Sunday.
“This marks the 12th year that musicians from all over the community will gather together to present this time-honored piece of music,” said Maryann Hockstad, who helps publicize the annual production.
Reynaldo Romo will direct a 45-voice choir, with Billie Hayes on the pipe organ, Dorothy Scheafer on Harpsichord and several other local musicians on strings and brass.
“We also have several local soloists that will be featured in this beautifully presented Sierra Vista tradition,” Hockstad said. They include Roger Bayes, Bethany Little, Cecilia Kjolsrud and Betty Creegan.
George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah” is one of the most famous pieces of music every written or performed. This Baroque-era oratorio has become a musical rite for the holiday season. “Messiah” debuted during the Easter Season in April 1742 and since that time, has been performed in large and small concert halls and churches throughout the world.
“The ‘Messiah’ is written in three parts,” Hockstad said. “The first part focuses on the birth and life of Jesus Christ, while the second part describes the passion and death of Jesus. the third part features the theme of his resurrection. On Sunday, the choir and soloists for this Sierra Vista performance will perform Part I, as well as one air from Part III. The majestic ‘Hallelujah Chorus’ completes the production.”
Presented as a gift to the community, there is no charge to attend the performance. However, a freewill offering will be taken to support the work of the St. Vincent de Paul Society during the holiday season.
“The St. Vincent de Paul Society is a global organization that reaches out to the poor and needy in our community and throughout the world,” Hockstad said.
Both the St. Andrew and Our Lady of the Mountains conferences provide such emergency assistance as food, clothing, medicines and household goods to local families and individuals. The St. Andrew Conference also runs a thrift store and the community food bank.
“The Sierra Vista Community Christmas Choir sincerely hopes you will join them for this beautifully presented holiday tradition,” Hockstad said.
For information, call 520-456-5555.