TOMBSTONE — This Old West mining town is transitioning from guns to roses Saturday and Sunday while celebrating its “softer side” through an annual rose festival.
Festivities actually kick-off Friday evening with the coronation of the 2021 Rose Festival Queen and her court in the Rose Tree Museum courtyard. The museum is home to the world’s largest rosebush (or tree), a Lady Banksia Rose, with its sprawling canopy of beautiful white blossoms that cover nearly 9,000 square feet.
Every spring, the town celebrates the annual blooming by holding a festival that attracts visitors from around the world.
The rose festival is sponsored by the Tombstone Vigilettes, a nonprofit organization of ladies who raise money in support of scholarships for Tombstone Unified School District students, as well as a list of local charities.
The annual rose parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday on historic Allen Street and is followed by musical entertainment, dancers and a list of activities throughout the day.
The festival continues through Sunday with family-fun activities.
While in town, visitors are invited to enjoy the unique shops, western-themed saloons and restaurants and enjoy the town’s historic sites.
