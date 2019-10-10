Symphony celebrates its Silver Jubilee season

The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with a Silver Jubilee production this weekend.
Under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Toru Tagawa, the concert is 7 p.m. Saturday at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts, with a pre-concert lecture at 6 p.m.
“We are starting with Franz Leher’s Gold and Silver Overture because this 25th year is the Silver Jubilee,” Tagawa said. “My dear friend and tuba player, David Morgan, will solo in the the Gregson Tuba Concerto. David is the principal tuba player in the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and I know the audience will enjoy his wonderful sound with the concerto.”
Tagawa said this marks the first time a brass player has been featured as a concerto soloist since he started as the orchestra’s artistic director and conductor.
The second half of the concert features the Don Giovanni Overture by Mozart as well as Symphony No. 25, also known as the little G minor symphony.
Saturday’s concert represents the Sierra Vista Orchestra’s fall concert for the 2019-2020 concert season, with the winter jubilee on January 11, 2020, followed by the spring jubilee on April 18, 2020.