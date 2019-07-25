Taking a trip down memory lane: Old Tombstone HS open for one final reunion, tour

When you walk the dark halls of the old Tombstone High School you can still see small traces of what once was a bustling educational facility.
In some of the classrooms, remnants remain from the teachers and students who occupied the space. Math problems are still complete and correct in the former pre-algebra room and Dan Romero’s old history class room still has the outlines from his stencils on his whiteboard — including “May 24, 2006” the last school day held in concrete building on Fremont Street.
Tombstone High School’s booster club is opening the doors to the old high school one more time Saturday for the public to relive old memories and get one last look at the historic building.
The tours will serve as a fundraiser for the booster club and will benefit all current Tombstone High School students who are involved in extracurricular activities, including sports, FAA, and other clubs.
Jessica Meinhardt, president of the booster club, said there are multiple projects that the proceeds will benefit, including two scholarships.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. for attendees to roam the empty halls and classrooms in order to reminisce and remember the times they had in the school. Meinhardt says by giving alumni, former teachers and the community the opportunity to wander the halls helps keep the different stories alive as wells as the history.
Robert Devere, superintendent for Tombstone Unified School District, will be available to answer any questions about the school, but other than that there is no formal tour or tour guide for the event.
Meinhardt said alumni from as far back as the 1940s have indicated they will be attending Saturday’s tours. The event’s Facebook page indicates just under 200 people are planning on attending the tour. Meinhardt is expecting Tombstone graduates from across the country to show up for a final look at their alma mater.
The sale of the building prompted the creation of the final tour. However, Devere said the sale fell through once again a couple weeks ago. Although the sale didn’t go through, it was too late to cancel the even with people coming from out of state and already having purchased tickets.
“We really believed the sale was going to go through this time,” Meinhardt said.
In addition to the open tours, attendees can expect family friendly games, food and souvenirs.
It costs $5 to participate in the tour for those 10 years old and above. There is no charge for kids under 10 but a waiver will need to be signed. The wristband attendees receive can be used for discounts at U Scream 4 Ice Cream, Ringos, Cafe Margarita, Longhorn, Big Nose Kates, Shady Lady and the Oriental Saloon and Theater.
Attendees should enter on the west end of the football field. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at fb.com/events/297356951142923 or call (520) 255-1962.