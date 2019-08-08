There's something for everyone

It’s going to be hard to say there’s nothing to do the next few days with two-weekend long events and a “fun” night out happening in Bisbee, Sierra Vista and Tombstone. Bisbee’s pirate weekend, Dancing like the Stars and Doc Holli-DAYS returns for their annual events.
Bisbee
If you’ve ever had the desire and the urge to dress and act like a pirate then Bisbee is where you want the be this weekend. The Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert returns for its eighth year. Friday night, Saturday and Sunday are jam packed with pirate-themed and over-21 fun.
Friday:
The events begin Friday night with food, vendors and bands set up in the gulch. The Oasis! will start playing at the Old Bisbee Brewing Company while The Distortionists, Whisky Drunker and the Endless Pursuit will be playing at the Quarry. The shows begin at 9 p.m.
There will also be an Exotic Rum Tasting and Tarot Readings at Screaming Banshee Pizza starting at 5 p.m.
Vanessa Hunter, the event’s planner for the city, said Friday night is more to give people who have come to town and checked into their hotels a reason to go out and enjoy the town.
Saturday
Saturday hosts the main event for pirates weekend — The Great Bisbee Treasure Hunt. Adults 21 and over are encouraged to purchase clues from the local pirates which will lead them to a treasure. Hunter said all the prizes have a minimum value of $25. Clues are randomly distributed and the same clue will be given out more than once so the first one to the prize gets to claim it or give it back for a chance at the larger “booty.” Pirates will be at the convention center at 11 a.m. selling clues. Each clue is $5 and there is a limit of two per person.
There will be drawings for a $50, $75 and the grand prizes at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Participants should pick up their medallions at Red Bone or Bisbee Bodega. Medallions unlock discounts throughout Old Bisbee. Participating stores will have compass medallions in their windows.
The Scourge of the Seven Sees PubCrawl with Kenny Bang Bang begins at 2 p.m. and will make nine stops at different bars and pubs.
For the full list of activities, visit Bisbee Pirates of the High Desert on Facebook.
Sierra Vista
Real Wishes Foundation presents their eighth annual Dancing like the Stars fundraiser Saturday night at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca.
Shari Ward, president of Real Wishes, said this year’s theme is the 1940s, but some of the dances may be from surrounding decades based on the skill of the dancers.
“What the dancers lack in dancing they make up for with personality,” she said.
The event features six local volunteer dancers — three male and three female. This year’s volunteers are Chad Blum, Justin Dannels, Whitney Gilchriest, Leisa Westbrook, Sarah and Jake Pacheco. They will be taking turns dancing with professionals Zhenya Dokuchaeva and Matt Kellar, from Tucson.
Ward said the volunteer dancers have been practicing once a week for the past eight months for their performance. She also noted this event generates $18,000 to $30,000 for the organization.
“Every dime goes right back into the community,” Ward said. “We like to give a hand up, not a hand out.”
Limited tickets are available and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2GUU4Vw.
Tombstone
The Town Too Tough to Die is holding its three-day Doc Holli-DAYS celebration this Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a lineup of activities.
“We are celebrating Doc’s most famous nemesis this year, Johnny Ringo,” said Sherry Rudd, who owns Tombstone business The Mustachery with her husband Kevin, and is one of the event’s organizers. “Our featured guest is Michael Biehn, whose portrayal of Johnny Ringo is legendary around these parts.”
Friday:
The Doc Holli-DAYS event lineup starts Friday with a group trip to Johnny Ringo’s grave from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at a remote site in Dragoon, Arizona, cost is $100 and includes a round trip bus ride, “Johnny Ringo” tour guide, souvenir, Michael Biehn autograph, drinks, snacks and more.
For information, go to the event website at www.TheAnnualDocHollidays.com.
Saturday:
Saturday’s activities feature two Michael Biehn meet and greets — 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — at the OK Corral. Tickets are $75.
The annual Doc Holli-DAYS parade starts near Sixth and Allen streets at 11 a.m. and heads down Allen towards the city park.
Join the Doc Holliday and Johnny Ringo look-alike contest at 3:30 p.m. on Allen Street.
There is an “official” happy hour at Puny John’s barbecue from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Oriental Saloon is featuring a VIP party with Michael Biehn as the special guest from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $125.
Sunday:
A final Michael Biehn meet and greet is happening at the OK Corral from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tickets are $75.
“We would love folks to come join us for Hands Across Tombstone at 10 a.m., as we line the historic district along Allen Street with folks holding hands while we play ‘We Are the World’ for a few moments of unity,” Sherry Rudd said.
Other Sunday activities include a 3 p.m. gun spinning contest and a Tombstone movie trivia contest at 3:30 p.m.
“We want folks to know that all Michael Biehn meet and greet ticket holders are allowed to bring one item to be autographed and a camera for a photo,” Rudd said. “OK Corral meet and greet tickets also include admission to the gunfight shows.”