THIS WEEKEND
Things to Do While Stuck at Home
If you haven’t responded to Census2020.gov, do it NOW. It’s quick, easy, and they are not allowed to share your info with anyone. Be counted. Each person that gets counted sends thousands of dollars back home.
Help is on the way. From the Arizona Commission on the Arts: Arizona arts funders and service organizations have set up a collaborative fund to provide emergency relief grants of $500-$1,500 to artists and arts professionals experiencing cancelled events and residencies or terminated contracts due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The online application is at https://azarts.gov/grants
Reading & Writing:
The Cochise County Library District, cochiselibrary.org, has received an anonymous donation of $5,000 for popular ebooks and audiobooks. Click on “Ebooks and more” on the left to get downloads of ebooks and audiobooks, all free.
Both the Sierra Vista Public Library and the Copper Queen Library are asking residents to write down or record their actions, thoughts and feelings about this perilous time. The Copper Queen Library has created a blog called “Together Alone Community Voices.” You can find their rather long link on their FB page.
Christopher Walken reads “Where the Wild Things Are” on YouTube! Since the book is short on words, Walken improvises describing the pictures, not always respectfully.
Locally Miss Erica reads and promises some songs, too, on the FB page of the Sierra Vista Public Library.
#SVLibrary is looking for aspiring teen authors! Teens in grades 6 to 12 are encouraged to submit one or two original pieces for the chance to win a fun prize.The deadline for submission is Wednesday, April 23 at 5 p.m. Please email submissions and any questions to Ruth.Fenchak@SierraVistaAZ.gov. Each submission should include your name, grade, email address (that you actually check), and a working phone number.
It’s Poetry Month, and sadly all the readings are cancelled. The Copper Queen Library rescues us again by posting daily poems on FB from the publisher Knopf. Read them aloud to your fam.
American Humane offers a free series of "Humane Heroes" books and lessons to build reading skills and teach children to value Earth's remarkable and disappearing animals. Download them free at ChickenSoup.com/ah
Theater & Film:
Check out some historic films at the Library of Congress. You can see free screenings of some very old but very compelling shorts, and more at loc.gov.
The New York Times, always a great source of theater news, is bereft about Broadway. Two critics, Alexis Soloski and Laura Collins-Hughes, have recommended a list of books for people “Missing the Theater.” We hope you can find them through cochiselibrary.org, independent online retailers, or in informal trades with neighbors with no-contact delivery. Try Jane Austen’s “Mansfield Park,” classic childrens’ books by Pamela Brown and Noel Streatfeild, “Wise Children” by Angela Carter, “Hag-Seed” by Margaret Atwood, or mysteries by Simon Brett.
NBC will re-air their Emmy-Winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday. The show stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and a strong ensemble cast. Especially Alice Cooper as King Herod. The final moments are jaw dropping. Check our TV listings for the time.
Music & Dance:
NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert is showing Home Concerts. The latest is King Princess from her quarantine shed in Hawaii. The site also has a deep archive of practically every music genre. Stream from npr.org or subscribe to the podcast.
See dancers working from home by following the Association of International Dance Teachers on FB.
Watch for Lady Gaga with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization. One World: Together at Home, a "global special in support of the fight against COVID-19" will air later this month on numerous networks including ABC, NBC, and CBS, as well as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Radio City Rockettes are famous for their show-stopping dance moves. You can learn their famous choreography from the comfort of your home. The lessons will start at 12 p.m. EST every Thursday on the Rockettes' Instagram page. Since the teachers can’t see you there’s no embarrassment.
NPR is posting links to online concerts titled “A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown.” All genres: jazz, local, rock, singer-songwriters, opera, more.
Art
Follow the Huachuca Art Association on Facebook for posts on a wide range of art. Many of their artists are enjoying “forced” creativity.” They urge you to “find the art in everything.”
The Getty Museum is behind the silly recreation of famous works of art by people stuck in their houses with minimal resources. Salvador Dali’s lunchmeat? A yellow dog recreating a nude study? A 2020 Norman Rockwell? See for yourself.
Explore artsandculture.google.com for virtual trips around movie locations, art to really zoom into, fashion stories such as “15 Incredible African Headdresses,” creative home activities, and more.
Royalacademyarts on Instagram has been digging into its archives for cool pics for your amusement and edification. There are some really wisecracky captions and comments. This site is getting huger by the moment.
Make art from old corrugated cardboard. The virus lasts for “only” 24 hours on it, and it has a myriad of possibilities. Build a tank or some masks. “Domissori,” a French Montessori FB page has some striking examples that don’t require a ton of talent.
Meetings
PFLAG has gone to Zoom on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month to give our community extra connections. The next scheduled meeting will be Wednesday, April 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. Get the link from 520-266-0013 or info@pflagsierravista.org. They can also set up a test meeting to work out tech bugs.
Managing Your Digital Assets w/Apple Photos & Adobe Lightroom. Mountain View Computer Users Group is going to Zoom Saturday at 9 a.m. Dr. John brings shows how tools from Apple and Adobe can help solve the overflowing digital shoebox conundrum. How to manage photo and video files, import from SD cards and/or camera, create folders/albums, basic and advanced digital darkroom tips, and how to create unique gift items from your photos. Q&A, tips of the month, computer term of the month, sharing of favorites, and refreshments. Check FB for the link or call 520-249-2874.
Fun Stuff
The Copper Queen Library has posted a link to The Minotaur’s Labyrinth Escape Room from the Salt Lake County Library. It’s a ticklish puzzle project created through Google Forms. Geared to tweens and teens, it also can work as a family project.
In order to ease the tensions of social distancing, HBO is offering 500 hours of paid programming for free. You can see entire runs of "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "Veep," along with documentaries like "McMillions" and over a dozen films, many aimed at kids and families. Go to hbo.com and scroll down.
Search for “You Won’t Believe Your Eyes” on YouTube for a whole range of optical illusions.
ONGOING The Nature Conservancy's Ramsey Canyon Preserve and Patagonia-Sonoita Creek Preserve are closed to the public. For more information contact peter.leiterman@tnc.org or 520-378-2785.
ONGOING The campgrounds at Chiricahua National Monument are closed until further notice. The Visitor Center was closed earlier. The gorgeous trails are still open. For updates visit nps.gov/chir or nps.gov/coronavirus.