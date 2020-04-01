Things to Do While Stuck at Home
If you haven’t responded to Census2020.gov, do it now. It’s quick, easy, and reasonably unintrusive. They are not allowed to share your info with anyone. It’s a count. Be counted.
Help is on the way. From the Arizona Commission on the Arts: Arizona arts funders and service organizations have set up a collaborative fund to provide emergency relief grants of $500-$1,500 to artists and arts professionals experiencing cancelled events and residencies or terminated contracts due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The online application opens Saturday.
The Cochise County Library District, cochiselibrary.org, has received an anonymous donation of $5,000 for popular (!) ebooks and audiobooks. The donor said, “that they have been enjoying the collection while the libraries have been closed, and want to ensure that other people have the same opportunity to read and learn during the public health crisis.” Click on “Ebooks and more” on the left to get downloads of ebooks and audiobooks, all free.
Both the Sierra Vista Public Library and the Copper Queen Library are asking residents to write down or record their actions, thoughts and feelings about this perilous time. The Copper Queen Library has created a blog called “Together Alone Community Voices.” You can find their rather long link on their FB page.
The New York Times is encouraging us to read plays aloud as a family. Plays are meant to be heard and interpreted. Shakespeare makes much more sense when you hear it aloud. And Shakespeare and many other playwrights’ work is available online for free. Give it a try. Don’t be judgy. Overdo. It’s fun.
It’s Poetry Month, and sadly all the readings are cancelled. The Copper Queen Library rescues us again by posting poems on FB from the publisher Knopf. Read them aloud to your fam.
You can also contribute a line to a "Global Peace Poem," which is a community poem built in conjunction with the Wick Poetry Center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the May 4th Kent State shootings. Visit kent.edu/wick/global-peace-poem to contribute.
High Desert Writers has resources for writers, students and readers, including instructional blogs and coaches, instructional and reference books, literary websites and recommended reading. Find them all at highdesertwriters.org/SiteMap.html.
The Sierra Vista Public Library will be posting mini-storytime videos on Facebook. Miss Erica reads and promises some songs, too.
American Humane offers a free series of "Humane Heroes" books and lessons to build reading skills and teach children to value Earth's remarkable and disappearing animals. Download them free at ChickenSoup.com/ah
Bisbee Books and Music will be donating 10% of profits to Bisbee charities as part of its “Cooped Up” promotion. They typically prefer actual "hold in your hand until your arms give out" kinda books, too, but it's better for all of us if we just stay inside for now. So go to www.bisbeebam.com, get your books and help us support each other during these challenging times.”
Performing arts groups are struggling since all their shows are cancelled or postponed to months away. Many of them have joined Arizona Gives at azgives.org/nonprofit. Choose your nonprofit and give what you can.
Cirque du Soleil has posted a 60 minute special on YouTube. Snippets of “KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, ‘’O’’, and LUZIA, with never-before seen angles that can only be experienced on your screen.” It’s a bit dark, literally and figuratively, and more than a bit sad since Cirque laid off 95% of its employees.
Here’s a heads up. NBC will re-air their Emmy-Winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday. The show stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and a strong ensemble cast. Especially Alice Cooper as King Herod. The final moments are jaw dropping. Check our TV listings on April 10 for the time.
NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert debuts some Home Concerts, starting with Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy. They also have a deep archive of practically every music genre. Stream from npr.org or subscribe to the podcast.
See dancers working from home by following the Association of International Dance Teachers on FB.
Follow the Huachuca Art Association on Facebook for posts on a wide range of art. The latest group of pics going around are stuck at home folks recreating famous paintings with their families. Pretty funny all around.
Virtual Museum Tours. Start at travelandleisure.com for links to tours of the British Museum, the Guggenheim, the National Gallery of Art, and more.
Royalacademyarts on Instagram has been digging into its archives for cool pics for your amusement and edification. There are some really wise-cracky captions and comments.
PFLAG is going Zoom. They meet the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30. Call Rebecca at 520-266-0013 or email info@pflagsierravista.org to get the Zoom invitations.
The Chiricahua National Monument just announced that its campground will be closed until further notice. The Visitor Center was closed earlier. The gorgeous trails are still open. For updates visit nps.gov/chir or nps.gov/coronavirus.