SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Community Chorus proudly presents its ever-popular “Sweet Treats & Swingin’ Sounds” this Saturday and Sunday.
The annual production, now in its 18th year, features a “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” theme, complete with such old-time favorites as “Chattanooga Choo Choo”, “Leaving on a Jet Plane”, “Straighten Up and Fly Right”, “Midnight Train to Georgia," and “Come Fly With Me," to name a few of the popular selections.
Along with the 90-minute show, attendees receive three homemade treats, a beverage and — in keeping with the "travelin’" theme — an opportunity to browse through a display of classic cars.
For the first time this year, the Sweet Treats show is shifting from its former venue at Ethel Berger Center to the Buena High School cafeteria. Showtime is 2 p.m.
“Sweet Treats & Swingin’ Sounds is a very special event for the Community Chorus because it brings us together cohesively for a common cause,” said publicity coordinator Linda Gilbert. “We know that it takes each and every one of us to deliver a successful show, and we all work hard to do that.”
Along with baking homemade desserts for the audience’s enjoyment, chorus members practice hard and work together to produce an entertaining show that draws a nice-sized crowd every year, Gilbert said.
“And for those of us who love to sing solos and perform with our ensembles, the show gives us an opportunity to shine,” said Gilbert, who has been a chorus member for 20 years.
“I’ve participated in all 18 Sweet Treats & Swingin’ Sounds concerts, and I’ve loved each one.”
As the chorus director for 20 years, Sharon Keene has taken the group from a small singalong ensemble to the much larger four-part chorus of today.
“We present three concerts a year,” Gilbert said. “We have a gospel concert in October at Faith Presbyterian Church, a Christmas concert at Klein Center for the Performing Arts in December, and a big spring concert — Motown Magic — at Klein Center in May.”
Every year, the chorus selects a local nonprofit to benefit from the Sweet Treats production’s fundraiser.
“We selected Horse’n Around Rescue Ranch as our 2020 charitable organization,” Gilbert said. “2020 marks Horse’n Around’s 10th anniversary and they have a proven track record when it comes to their rescue efforts. The Sierra Vista Community Chorus is proud to support this very worthwhile nonprofit organization and all the good work they do rescuing abused and neglected equines.”