In 1992, a group of community church leaders saw the need to help the elderly over 60 , disabled, or home-bound citizens in the Sierra Vista area — and VICaP was born.
VICaP has 1032 “Neighbors”whom the 153 VICaP volunteers help throughout the year. Of those Neighbors, approximately 20% are military veterans. Incidentally, it is thought the term “Neighbor,” used to designate those who are being helped, was derived from a Biblical source.
Now 28 years later, funded by grants and contributions, VICaP is still providing major assistance to those individuals who have difficulty with one of the most basic needs — transportation.
Under the leadership of Board President George Castle and Executive Director Kim Burks, VICaP is a major community asset helping people deal with these transportation and daily challenges.
In 2019, VICaP volunteers drove its Neighbors to 836 appointments, mainly medical, in Tucson. This is an average of 16 appointments per week! Do the math — that’s a lot of volunteer miles!
As Executive Director Kim Burks said, “Our volunteers are the backbone of VICaP, and we couldn’t do this without them. We are always looking for more volunteer drivers throughout the county.”
Kim has been with VICaP the past two and a half years, recently being promoted to Executive Director. In talking with her, it became evident the strong commitment she has to helping VICaP’s Neighbors meet their challenges.
While transpor-tation is VICaP’s major focus, it also helps its Neighbors in other ways. VICaP has made arrange-ments to have ramps built for Neighbors through the Servants at Work (SAWS) program, thereby making it possible for wheel chair bound or walker dependent individuals to enter and exit their homes much easier.
VICaP volunteers also provide minor handyman services such as installing shower bars or clothes lines. Another bit of assistance is providing respite services to caregivers who need a break from their daily caregiving tasks. And, VICaP volunteers help individuals who have vision or behavioral challenges deal with bill paying or reading challenges.
I asked Kim and George about some VICaP’s neighbors whom they have helped — the stories were meaningful and illustrative of VICaP’s mission.
Kim told me, “One of our Neighbors has suffered from a chronic condition since birth, making it difficult for her to walk. We’ve been taking her shopping weekly for years, and every week she calls in and thanks us profusely for helping her. We look forward to her calls every week and fight over who gets to chat with her.”
A collateral benefit to the transportation services is helping the solo seniors with social interaction issues. Often times, solo seniors don’t see anyone during a week except the VICaP volunteer who is transporting them — loneliness can be devastating to an individual.
George shared one of his experiences.
He transported a Neighbor to Tucson, and the four hours they spent together in George’s truck were likely the most socialization the man had in a long time. The Neighbor enjoyed his trip with George so much that he’s called in for two more appointments and asked for George specifically!
As Kim pointed out, “It’s not just about transportation for us; it’s about the relationships and connections we build with our Neighbors and getting them connected with the communities around them as well. “
One of the major needs that VICaP has is VOLUNTEERS. There’s a lot to do, but there are not enough volunteers to do it.
George pointed out, “Volunteering for VICaP over the past ten years has been very satisfying. I have met many wonderful people from all over Cochise County, some who have become our good friends.”
If you’d like to help VICaP help others in need, contact Kim Burks; her email is vicapdirector@gmail.com, or you can call her at 520-335-6212.
Your help will make a difference!
Lanny A. Kope, EdD has been a hospital trustee for over forty years, serving on urban and rural hospital boards. He is the past Board Chair of Sierra Vista Regional Health Center and has had a national responsibility as Chair of the American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance. Dr. Kope is also a University of Phoenix faculty member in Healthcare.