The “W” Girlfriends Retreat returns for the second year in a new location and with new classes for you and your best friends.
Herald/Review Media is partnering with Canyon Vista Medical Center to treat women to a day of fun, relaxation and education. The event will be held Saturday at the Mall at Sierra Vista.
“We’re happy to partner with Canyon Vista Medical Group because our goal with Girlfriends Retreat is to promote women’s health, which the hospital is able to provide local resources for,” said Herald/Review Multimedia Marketing Team Manager Kelsey Laggan.
Attendees have the option of two paths for a day of learning, crafting and bonding. The Butterfly/Hummingbird path costs $95 includes two do-it-yourself projects including jewelry making and making a set of coasters. Registration and continental breakfast for this path starts at 7 a.m. with the first activity at 8 a.m. The Flower/Star path costs $75 and includes one craft project — the jewelry making. Registration and continental breakfast for this path starts at 8 a.m. with the first activity at 9 a.m. Both groups start the day with yoga and end with raffles and door prizes. Some of the classes are Misty Decker, CNM, RNC-EFM, Tarot 101, Burlesque 101 with TNT and more.
“I’m excited because this year we have a variety of classes about traditional health care but we are partnering with Desert Rose Essentials who will be teaching a class — ‘Ultimate Holistic Healing — Herbal remedies, Reiki & more’ — to offer alternative health care,” Laggan said. “We have two sides of taking care of the body.”
A pop-up boutique will be available to attendees and the public beginning at 10 a.m. and will close at the conclusion of the event. The boutique will feature more than 15 vendors with products ranging from jewelry to makeup, books, skin care, a massage chair and more.
Tickets and more information about each path is available at aztickethub.com. Tickets will be available to purchase on Saturday at the mall. Those who choose to purchase tickets the day of should arrive early to be able to enjoy the full day.