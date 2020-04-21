6 Things to Do on WEDNESDAY April 22
1 It’s the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Celebrations are going digital. The Earth Day Network has a smartphone app, Earth Challenge 2020 to engage millions of global citizens in gathering data about air quality and plastic pollution. Go to earthchallenge2020.earthday.org. They believe that “Earth Day should not be seen as a deadline but rather a spark that inspires future action.” Find a compilation of Earth Day activities online posted on myheraldreview.com and in today's issue.
2 The Arizona State Library has expanded access to resources from Scholastic Books through May 31 and the TumbleBooks Library through August 31. Visit azlibrary.gov/dazl and click on “Stay-at-Home Learning Tools.” If you have an open internet connection, you can hear any of a huge library of audio books for kids and adults, in English and in Spanish (not for download). TumbleMath has picture books for kids on the whole range of math topics from counting to finance.
3 myheraldreview.com/calendar does support virtual events. If your group is meeting or performing online, let us know.
4 Independent Bookstore Day, which was scheduled for this week, is postponed until August. Bisbee Books & Music would be glad to order and mail books and link you to ebooks and audiobooks. Get Lit. Bookshop in SV says to call or visit their website for curbside pickup. Check out both stores’ Facebook pages for more info. Several t-shirt companies say, “It’s not hoarding if it’s books.”
5 The Arizona MVD is back online! They have moved a lot of their services to the net to limit office visits. Driver License renewals are extended. You can even take the Permit Test at home! Head to azdot.gov/motor-vehicle-services for all the information.
5 Enjoy a walk on your own along the San Pedro River east of Sierra Vista. Dress for the weather, bring drinking water, snacks, wear trail shoes, a hat, and use sunscreen. Guided walks have been discontinued, but the trails and the river are still open. Get more info on the BLM website. blm.gov/alter/az-covid-19-updates.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more.
THURSDAY
Ask M & M Live is hoping to have a representative from Ann Kirkpatrick's office. They plan their guests out one week at a time to be sure they are completely relevant to the fast changing business climate. Head to facebook.com/AZRegionalEDF at 1 p.m.
Kathleen Lehew of The Sierra Vista Public Library recommends “A Discovery of Witches” by Deborah Harkness. She says it’s “a much more enthralling adventure” than the TV show. Head to ccld.overdrive.com to borrow a copy.