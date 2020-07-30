Friday
You can join Sister Cities Association for their fundraiser, Fifth Friday Schnitzel Dinner this Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 52. Each meal will cost $10 and includes a pork schnitzel, mashed potatoes, jaeger gravy and a choice of red cabbage or green beans. Proceeds from the dinner benefit the Sister Cities student exchange program where a group of high school students travel to Radebeul, Germany. You can order your meal online ahead of time by heading over to Sister Cities Association of Sierra Vista.
Events 161 Presents: West End Comedy starting at 7 p.m. There will be five different comedians from Phoenix who will be performing! Food will be available for purchase by J’s Kitchen with music provided by Dj Bea7s. Tickets are $15.
Saturday
Encore Dance Academy Gymnastics & Fitness, of Willcox, will be hosting their annual golf tournament: Dancing on the Green Golf Tournament at the City of Willcox Twin Lakes Golf Course. Registration is at 8 a.m. and it will start at 9 a.m. This will help raise money for scholarships and dance opportunities for their students. Visit their Facebook for more information.
The Professional Women of Excellence will be having their Summer Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landmark Plaza.
Starting at 5 p.m., Willcox Theater and Arts will be hosting their annual WAMM Fest! The festival will be at Railroad park with live music, art activities and booths from local businesses. Stay a little longer and enjoy Madagascar in the park! You can find out more information on their Facebook page.
The Fort Huachuca Arts & Crafts Center and Framing Solutions will be hosting a Sip and Create: Love Life at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center from 7 to 10 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and includes supplies, two drinks and snacks. Prior reservation is required, you can call at (520) 533-2015 between Tuesday and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: Apple Annie’s Orchard in Willcox will be having a Peaches & Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The breakfast will consist of buttermilk pancakes, homemade peach topping and locally made sausage, adult plates start at $8.99 and kids under 12 are $4.99.
Sunday
The Strega Shop will be hosting a Tarot Series in five classes starting on August 2 at 3 p.m. Join instructor Joey for an instruction for beginners, refining skills for experiences, numerology, symbology, synchronicity, patterns and how to develop your intuition. Each class is $25 and you can reserve you spot by going into Strega or contacting Joey on his facebook Divination By Joey.
Next week
SEAGO/Area Agency on Aging will have their August 2020 Series: Tai Chi for Arthritis and Falls Prevention. This class will be done virtually with it beginning on August 4 at 1 p.m. Head on over to their Facebook to get your tickets!
Celestial Breads will be having a Fundraising Bake Goods Sale, Snow Cones, other goodies and specialty items to promote the Get Lit. Books bookstore run by Roxanna McGinnis. All profits go to the bookstore. Head on over to see them, chat, share some Celestial Breads’ products with free samples, and to scope out some of the Get Lit. inventory on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Join Cochise College for their Program Spotlight: Residential Construction, this will be a Q & A with Doug Schlarbaum, an instructor and Rod Flanigan, Dean of Business and Technology on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. You can submit your questions during the program! Visit their Facebook to tune in.
The Cochise County Corral of the Westerners will be hosting Faith Boice as she talks about the history of the Empire Ranch at Schieffelin Hall Thursday at 7 p.m. Faith is descended from the owners of one of the earliest and largest ranches in Arizona and site of more than 40 Hollywood movies. This talk is free and open to the public.