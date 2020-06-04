FRIDAY: Random Folk will be jamming with their double guitar super strum at the Copper Queen Hotel from 4 to 7 p.m.
FRIDAY: Counter Clockwise will be playing classic 60s and 70s rock n’ roll at the Bisbee Social Club from 9 p.m. to midnight.
SATURDAY: Support local farmers at The Arena Bar in Benson from 7 a.m. to noon where they will be hosting the AZ co-op farmers market and swap meet.
SATURDAY: The Gleeson Jail in Gleeson, Arizona is re-opening to the public starting at 9 a.m. Only five people will be allowed in the jail at one time, admission is free.
SATURDAY: Head on down to Elgin for the Village of Elgin Craft Artist Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. You can shop up to 14 local crafters ranging from clothing to leather goods.
SATURDAY: The Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers will be hosting their 5th Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
SATURDAY: The Last Territory will be playing traditional country music from 7 to 11 p.m. at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon.
SATURDAY: Fort Huachuca MWR is hosting a Drive-In movie at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center. Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at approximately 8 p.m. Spaces are first-come, first-served and are open to all authorized MWR patrons.
SATURDAY: Patrick Rayl & the .357 Band will be rocking the saloon from 7 to 10:45 p.m. at Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon & Theater.
SATURDAY: Emma Stange will be playing acoustic covers at the Bisbee Social Club starting at 9 p.m.
NEXT WEEK
June 10: Precious Ones will be hosting a popsicle pop-up party at Len Roberts Park from 10 a.m. to noon.
June 10: Lights Out Family Fun Center is bringing back their Country Music Night from 5 to 9 p.m. Check out their Facebook for more information.
June 10: The Cochise College Center for Lifelong Learning will be hosting a lecture titled “Flooding of the Tombstone Mines.” Learn more about the flooding and how it affected the mines from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Check out their Facebook page to register.
Register today for the WRC 1st Annual Splash Of Color 5K happening on June 14 from 6:30 to 9 a.m. For more information and how to register, vist the We RUN United Facebook page!