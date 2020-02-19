Cochise College welcomes back the Youth Arts Festival for the sixth year this Saturday at the Sierra Vista campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The festival allows children and their families to try and explore different mediums of art in one location and free of charge. Virginia Thompson, art instructor at Cochise College and one of the event coordinators, said the purpose for the festival is to give families, especially children, the opportunity to try different types of art to see its something they want to continue doing.
"We want them to create a memorable art moment," Thompson said. "We want them to have a well-rounded experience and see where their interest and talents are."
The event's committee decided to continue with having a theme after have a water focus last year. This year's theme is "color your world" meaning all the activities will feature color and rainbows.
"We want a theme to be vague enough for more projects but different enough since this is an annual event," Thompson said.
In its sixth year, activities like origami, dance performance from local schools and virtual reality will return to the festival. The dancers will perform a Hawaiian dance and the virtual reality experience will be a painting program to fit the color theme.
Thompson said she's excited for screen printing, which is new this year. Attendees who wish to have a T-shirt or tote bag screen printed on should bring the item with them to Saturday's event. Splatter art is also new this year and allows kids to paint their own Jackson Pollock.
Attendees are welcome to sign in at the student union or at the art building. They are also encouraged to bring lunch or snacks to have throughout the day. Big Woody's food truck will be at the event for food to be purchased.
Thompson said this is the first year the festival doesn't have an age restriction on it because they want attendees to determine what they can and cannot do. All minors need to be accompanied by an adult due to the college's liability rules.
"This is meant to be a family event," Thompson said. "We encourage family members to participate."