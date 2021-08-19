If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced there will be daily lane restrictions on State Route 80 due to a rockfall removal project which is scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 23.
"While intermittent restrictions have been used since early August, more consistent delays should be expected," stated ADOT.
This may cause backups of traffic at the S.R 80 and S.R. 90 intersection due to the single lane traffic as ADOT begins work, according to the ADOT website.
Motorists should plan for alternating lane closures with flaggers weekdays during daylight hours. Delays of up to 15 minutes are possible with longer delays possible, if unexpected rock falls onto the road.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
No full closures of S.R. 80 are planned at this time, but if needed the public will be notified in advance. Full closures will only be allowed on pre–announced Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The project involves rock excavation and rock scaling to extend the width of the clear zone on both sides of the highway near Pintek Ranch Roadat Milepost 334 to decrease the risk of debris landing in the roadway.
The contractor will attempt to complete the project using heavy equipment to manually remove the rock, noted ADOT. However, if rock blasting is necessary, the contractor will need to close SR 80 to all traffic near the work zone. Blasting will only be allowed on pre-announced Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Motorists will need to use an alternate route during these hours.