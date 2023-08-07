DOUGLAS — There is much to be done to ready a location for the new commercial port of entry just west of Douglas and one thing on the to do is already underway — the road to and from the the new port to U.S. Route 80.

Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has been tasked with connecting the new port of entry (POE) to the state’s highway system. ADOT staff, the county, Douglas, Stantec Consulting engineers and the Federal Highway Administration have developed three options for the proposed four lane, all weather road.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?