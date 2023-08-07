DOUGLAS — There is much to be done to ready a location for the new commercial port of entry just west of Douglas and one thing on the to do is already underway — the road to and from the the new port to U.S. Route 80.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has been tasked with connecting the new port of entry (POE) to the state’s highway system. ADOT staff, the county, Douglas, Stantec Consulting engineers and the Federal Highway Administration have developed three options for the proposed four lane, all weather road.
During a the second public meeting on Aug. 3, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) went over the three alternative roads which will have to pass through a few washes to get from the border to State Route 80.
The easiest route is down James Ranch Road from U.S. Route 80 which runs right into the proposed location. A second route would still use a portion of James Ranch Road, but would have a dog leg which would ease past a deep wash just to the west. The third is to use Brooks Road and come back east to connect to the port.
Rob Lemke, Stantec’s senior design build project manager, went through the various requirements for building the road which include an environmental review study.
It would entail identifying any threatened and endangered species, cultural and archaeological resources, any hazardous materials in the building zone and air quality testing, explained Lemke.
The area is in a vast floodplain which has a wash originating in Mexico. It splits into several washes that stretch west yo east along S.R. 80 and plunges back down into Mexico a ways past the new POE. All three routes would pass through a number of washes and extra planning is necessaery because the new road must be able to handle the truck traffic no matter the weather. Though the washes only run during the rains in the monsoons, the road will have to handle the water loads and provide a safe route for heavy loads.
ADOT will have to acquire right of ways from property owners the road would cross.
The intersection of the POE road with S.R. 80 may be just stop signs, a traffic light or even a roundabout. ADOT wants to hear the public’s preference.
Once the new commercial port is built, the existing Raul Castro Port of Entry in Douglas will be upgraded to meet the needs of border security and the easier passage of pedestrians who walk across the border and those in family vehicles going to and from a Agua Prieta, Mexi.
According to the GSA website, "The modernization and reconfiguration of the legacy facility will replace the systems and buildings that are undersized and well beyond their useful life. The Castro POE renovation will include replacement and expansion of pedestrian and vehicular inspection and administrative facilities to meet CBP's current standards, and provide a safe and efficient processing of privately-owned vehicle and pedestrian traffic."
