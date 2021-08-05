All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6544.596_
Boston6446.582
New York5949.546
Toronto5749.538
Baltimore3869.35526

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago6346.578_
Cleveland5254.491
Detroit5358.47711
Kansas City4760.43915
Minnesota4663.42217

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6544.596_
Oakland6148.5604
Seattle5852.527
Los Angeles5554.50510
Texas3970.35826

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Boston 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

Thursday's Games

Detroit 8, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 0

Toronto 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 3

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 5, Houston 3

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

