Story Highlights

Animal Watchers and More, a boarding facility in Whetstone owned by Mary Watcher, is located at 440 Highway 82.

The facility is for sale, and there is a movement underway to urge the Cochise County Board of Supervisors to purchase the property for a county animal shelter.

Currently, a site in Bisbee is being considered for the county shelter, but it needs modifications before it can be used for that purpose.

For information, go to www.cochisecountynewanimalshelter.com or find the issue on Facebook. 

The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will be holding a work session at 10 a.m. July 27 to discuss the status of the proposed animal shelter in Bisbee.

Seven-month-old Lola, a newly adopted greyhound cross, has found a forever home on a small ranch in Sonoita.

Lola and her sister, Bailey, were rescued from the Douglas Animal Shelter with three other dogs, narrowly escaping euthanasia because of overcrowding at the city-owned facility. All five dogs were transported to Animal Watchers and More, a boarding facility in Whetstone, where they were temporarily housed until they found homes.

