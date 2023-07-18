Seven-month-old Lola, a newly adopted greyhound cross, has found a forever home on a small ranch in Sonoita.
Lola and her sister, Bailey, were rescued from the Douglas Animal Shelter with three other dogs, narrowly escaping euthanasia because of overcrowding at the city-owned facility. All five dogs were transported to Animal Watchers and More, a boarding facility in Whetstone, where they were temporarily housed until they found homes.
The problem
“Both Lola and Bailey are gentle, young dogs that were adopted shortly after they arrived at Animal Watchers,” said animal advocate and volunteer Mary Moran. “Cochise County does not have an animal shelter, so the Douglas and Willcox city shelters are being used by the county when dogs are picked up by animal control officers. Housing stray dogs and cats at these city shelters often creates problems with overcrowding and sadly, animals risk being euthanized when that happens.”
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona helps Cochise County by accepting animals as much as possible.
While Cochise County Board of Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby are proposing a county animal shelter in Bisbee, Moran and a group of animal advocates are urging the supervisors to consider purchasing the Animal Watchers facility, which happens to be for sale.
The property’s kennel area features 50 indoor-outdoor dog runs that are 4 feet wide and 16 feet long in addition to a separate boarding area for cats. Other features include a regulation dock-diving pool suitable for holding competitions and a large metal shaded area ideal for agility and dog obedience classes. The property also includes a modular home.
“Animal Watchers is centrally located on 16 acres with all kinds of possibilities for expansion and space for hosting different events,” Moran said. “The kennel area could use some improvements, but it’s a functional facility currently being used for boarding. When the city shelters are overcrowded, county strays are brought to Watchers by our dedicated animal control officers until they are adopted.”
Moran said the property’s owner, Mary Watcher, allows dogs to stay in her facility at no charge. Volunteers provide food for the dogs.
The three county supervisors are considering renovating a former juvenile detention center on Tovreaville Road in Bisbee for a county shelter, using $1.3 million in grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture along with $1.2 million in COVID relief funds the county had earmarked for the project.
In comparison, the asking price for Animal Watchers is $514,000. Moran estimates that upgrades to the kennel and other areas of the property could be done for about $100,000, for a total outlay of $614,000, if her estimation is correct.
“More importantly, Animal Watchers is ready to use now,” Moran said. “It would no longer be necessary to transport county strays to the Douglas shelter where overcrowding is a concern.”
Location, location, location ...
Part of the problem of having the county shelter in Bisbee is that it’s an inconvenient location for people in central and northern Cochise County, said Jere Fredenburgh, a friend of Moran’s who volunteers at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista.
“When the Huachuca City animal shelter was still operational, we were very successful in finding homes for dogs and cats. A big part of our adoption success rate was the shelter’s location, Fredenburgh said.”
The Huachuca City shelter, which was used by the county through an intergovernmental agreement with the town, was closed in December 2018 because of structural issues.
“With the high dog and cat adoption rate at the Huachuca City shelter, it was rare that any of the animals were euthanized,” Fredenburgh said.
Fredenburgh and Moran believe the Huachuca City shelter’s closure has contributed to some of the overcrowding experienced in Douglas and Willcox.
“We have a collaboration of dedicated volunteers and rescues that work together to find homes for the county dogs that come through the Douglas shelter,” Moran said. “Through this collaboration, we have been able to find homes for hundreds of dogs since 2018.”
Moran said volunteers are extremely concerned about the welfare of county dogs housed in Douglas.
“The Douglas animal shelter has a high euthanasia rate, no volunteers, and virtually no promotion of dogs in their kennels,” she said. “Dogs are in a 3-foot-by-5-foot kennel with a concrete floor and no access to the outdoors or natural light.”
In 2022, 83 Cochise County dogs were euthanized at the Douglas animal shelter, she said.
“So there is an urgency in getting another facility as soon as possible,” Moran said. “We’re concerned about how long it’s going to take for renovations at the proposed facility in Bisbee to be completed. We’ve heard it could be between 2025 and 2026, while Animal Watchers is functional now.
“Based on the number of dogs that animal control officers are bringing to Animal Watchers, it appears they appreciate the facility’s availability and location.”
Santa Cruz County residents Jen Howard and Bart Lawrence are the couple wh0 adopted Lola.
“I found her at Animal Watchers after she had been transported there from Douglas,” Howard said. “She’s an amazing addition to our family. We believe an animal shelter in the Whetstone location is a ‘no brainer.’ It’s centrally located for people in Cochise County and would draw people from Santa Cruz County who are looking to adopt dogs and cats.”
Upcoming work session
Moran hopes the board of supervisors will allow her to give a presentation about the Whetstone animal shelter proposal at an upcoming work session.
When Cochise County Deputy Administrator Sharon Gilman was contacted with questions about the status of the proposed shelter in Bisbee, she said through an email that she is working on a presentation for a board of supervisors work session scheduled on July 27 at 10 a.m. She will soon be posting a public notice.
Gilman noted that she hopes the presentation will answer questions people have. She also recommended that the Herald/Review hold off on writing a story until after the work session so that all the facts can be presented at one time for the county.
“While most of us agree that we need a county animal shelter, the debate is where it should be located,” Moran said. “It’s a hot topic right now. We have animal lovers and fiscally-minded people behind our effort for an animal shelter in Whetstone.”
For information, go to cochisecountynewanimalshelter.com, or check Facebook.
