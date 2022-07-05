ELFRIDA — There’s something about horses, donkeys and tortoises that makes you consider your own mortality.
Coralea “Corky” Scranta knows something about that. She lives with any number of the creatures and is fully aware they will outlive her.
“When we brought in the tortoises, our mortality came into view,” she said. “They’ll live 75 to 100 years. I will not. We’re lucky if we get another 30 years here.”
At Milagros Ranch and Sanctuary, a 501-3C nonprofit foundation, horses may go to live out the rest of their lives in relative comfort. It’s hooves before humans, Scranta said, and she does her best to live by that. It is Scranta’s mission to give these animals all the love and comfort they are able to accept until the day they die. To do that, she and her husband, Bernie, run a 100-acre piece of property for the horses to run, as well as shelter for them to escape the sun. There’s food for the animals; Scranta said she will go without in order to feed the horses, and all the other rescues, first.
“It’s not easy,” she said, “but my horses have to have.”
It’s clear animals do come first at Milagros. Besides the Scrantas, 16 horses, four miniature horses, two donkeys, six African Soltada tortoises and assorted dogs and cats, live on the property. Scranta and her husband, Bernie, live simply in a smallish RV, and electricity and water come from a generator. It wasn’t how they expected to live when they came to Elfrida from Pennsylvania a bit more than four years ago.
The Scrantas had already decided to build a rescue, it was simply a matter of finding a piece of land they liked and had an affinity for. They found the Elfrida property on the internet, watched a video about it and bought it without stepping foot on the place. What they got was the beautiful land, yes, but the conditions were surprising.
“We did not expect what we ran into here, not in a million years,” she said. “We had no well. We had mesquite everywhere. We had garbage everywhere. We had to walk 20 acres just to give the horses a place to run, picking up cans and glass. Elfrida used this as a dump.”
The couple rolled up their sleeves and got to work. They cleared the land of mesquite and picked up the garbage. Then they set about drilling a well and creating a place for the horses to live. The building process is ongoing. The horses have shelter and can withstand the winter, but the facilities are far from what Scranta would like. She dreams of barns and a riding arena. Then there are storage facilities and even a home for the couple.
Still, they keep going. When they look at their horses and one in particular, they know that what they are doing is important.
Freckles had been a training horse but the girls who trained with her outgrew her. Freckles was sent to auction.
“The man who got her wanted her to look like a dog,” she said. “He cut her ears with a buck knife...Our vet said he had to cut two or three times each ear, and he blinded her in one eye. I see these poor creatures and I think, ‘Oh, my god! What were the owners thinking?’”
Freckles has since been renamed Destiny.
The public is in no way allowed to interact with the animals, nor are they for sale. These horses and other four-footed creatures are meant to live without stress. Many have already been stressed enough through abuse and neglect.
“We are a retirement facility; we don’t trade on horse flesh,” Scranta said. “We do not adopt them out. We do not vet people to take them. We don’t let people ride them. We don’t let people pay to pet them. The public is strictly prohibited from interacting with them unless it’s during a therapeutic session.”
“We rescue the unwanted horses that people put to the wayside, and they will have a permanent home here until they cross over so they don’t have to go through what they’ve done in the past,” Bernie added.
It’s not just animals the Scrantas are rescuing. The ranch hand and someday manager, Emilio Montoya, considers himself a rescue, too. He is one of the fortunate ones because from almost the moment he got out of prison, where he spent five years, he had a job with the Scrantas. On any given day you will find him out in the sunshine raking, shoveling, feeding, building, whatever the job is for the moment. He likes the work because he feels accepted by both the humans and the animals on site.
“I don’t see it as work,” he said. “I come out here and I’m building, and I’m being with animals. It’s a good day.”
Plus, there’s the added benefit of chores.
“This keeps me busy,” Montoya said. “I go home and I’m tired and I eat and go straight to bed and then do it again the next day.”
To the Scrantas, however, Montoya is family.
“I call him my Mexican son,” Bernie said.
Scranta said upkeep and building of the ranch is by donations. “We live and die by donations,” she said. To that end, the ranch accepts just about anything you might need on a ranch, from feed for the animals to building materials to labor, “Anything and everything helps,” Scranta said. Right now she is looking for materials and money to finish the tortoise pen.
“We need to finish building the tortoise sanctuary; they have to be under roof at night before winter or they’ll freeze to death,” she said. “They need a hut. They need heat in the winter, so I need to find solar heating lamps. We need to fence it in and then fence it in (again) so they can’t climb or dig under, so there’s that. Then we have the miniature horse barn over there, started. That needs to be finished,” and the list goes on.
Right now, Scranta said, they have all the animals they can manage. However, if you know of a horse or other animal that needs to be rescued, she asks you to call or text her. She may be able to find room or circumstances may have changed. Even if she cannot take the animal, Scranto will help find a place.
“Call first,” Scranta said. “Check with us first, because things change on a dime.”
To make a donation, call Scranta, 520-508-5395, or visit milagrosranch.org.