Arizona Attorney General Mayes has joined a multistate coalition of 22 attorneys general opposing 3M’s proposed PFAS settlement. She said the settlement fails to adequately hold the company accountable for contaminating American’s drinking water supplies.
“The terms of this proposed settlement are inadequate and will not allow water providers to appropriately address the harms caused by PFAS chemicals,” said Mayes. “Even worse, water providers may be forced to reimburse 3M for costs down the line. This unserious proposal should be rejected, and 3M should go back to the drawing board and propose a fair settlement that meets the needs of communities across the country.”
The coalition of attorneys general has filed a motion to intervene, asking the U.S. District Court for South Carolina to reject 3M’s proposed settlement.
The settlement is 3M’s proposed resolution to a case brought against it by Stuart, Florida, for PFAS contamination in the city’s public drinking water supplies. It is one of hundreds of similar lawsuits filed against 3M by communities nationwide. The cases have been consolidated as a class action suit in the U.S. District Court for South Carolina.
3M chairman Mike Roman called the deal an “important step forward” that builds on the company's 2020 decision to phase out PFOA and PFOS from its chemical processing operations. The company claims it will halt all PFAS production by the end of 2025.
Under the terms of the proposed settlement, 3M says it will pay out between $10.3 and $12.5 billion over 13 years to communities across the country. The funds will be used to test for and clean up PFAS in public drinking water supplies. The settlement would also result in hundreds of water suppliers withdrawing lawsuits they have filed against 3M.
The coalition of attorneys general said the proposed settlement would apply to nearly every public water provider in the United States, even those that have yet to sue or detect PFAS in their water supply. Unless water companies proactively opt out of the settlement, the attorneys general say they would waive their ability to sue.
The attorneys general said that the proposed $10.5 to $12.5 is worth far less because of certain provisions that could ultimately force water providers to reimburse 3M for many costs.
In their brief filed with the U.S. District Court in South Carolina, the attorneys general warned that:
The proposed settlement would bind water providers unless they proactively opt-out. They say this is troubling because many would have to choose to opt-out before knowing how much they would receive under the settlement and, in many cases, the extent of the contamination and the costs necessary to remediate it.
And the settlement contains an indemnification clause that shifts liability from 3M to water suppliers if they do not proactively opt-out. For example, the attorneys general say that if a cancer cluster were to develop in a PFAS impacted community, and the victims were to sue 3M, 3M could seek compensation from the community’s water supplier for any amount owed to the victims.
Earlier this month, three other companies- DuPont de Nemours Inc., Chemours Co., and Corveta Inc.- reached a $1.18 billion settlement with roughly 300 drinking water settlements to resolve complaints about PFAS contamination.
PFAS are currently unregulated in public drinking water systems across the United States. The EPA has proposed regulated limits for the most common types of PFAS found in drinking water, but they are not expected to go into full effect until 2027.
Joining Attorney General Mayes in opposing the proposed settlement are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin.
