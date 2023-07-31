Arizona Attorney General Mayes has joined a multistate coalition of 22 attorneys general opposing 3M’s proposed PFAS settlement. She said the settlement fails to adequately hold the company accountable for contaminating American’s drinking water supplies. 

“The terms of this proposed settlement are inadequate and will not allow water providers to appropriately address the harms caused by PFAS chemicals,” said Mayes. “Even worse, water providers may be forced to reimburse 3M for costs down the line. This unserious proposal should be rejected, and 3M should go back to the drawing board and propose a fair settlement that meets the needs of communities across the country.” 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?