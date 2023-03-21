PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday forbade all state agencies under her control from discriminating against workers based on their hair texture and style.

In signing the executive order on Friday, Hobbs said she wants to make sure Black state employees as well as workers for companies that contract with the state "will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination."

