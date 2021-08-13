If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sunday, Aug. 15
On this date in 1888, three men were lynched at Holbrook during the aftermath of the Pleasant Valley War.
On this date in 1898, a locomotive boiler exploded in Prescott destroying the roundhouse and killing two men.
On this date in 1907, the entire Yuma contingent and a part of the Phoenix Guardsmen asked to be mustered out of the Territorial Militia because of the bad food at the annual encampment and because the officers were too harsh.
On this date in 1913, eight buildings were destroyed by fire at Ray and residents of the town pulled down several more buildings to prevent the entire town from burning.
On this date in 1917, the federal government ruled that men holding mining claims did not need to do their assessment work while in the military service.
On this day in 1995, Department of Public Safety officer Bob Martin was shot during a traffic stop about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of Saguaro Lake. A 19-year-old Globe man was arrested the next day after a standoff in California and charged with killing a convenience store clerk. The Beeline highway has since been renamed after Martin and another law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.
Monday, Aug. 16
On this date in 1879, the stages between Maricopa and Phoenix were held up so frequently that acting Gov. John W. Gasper offered a bounty of $500 for every highwayman caught in the act.
On this date in 1881, Ethel Macia, Tombstone pioneer, was born.
On this date in 1901, lightning struck a tree in Coconino County, killing nearly 200 head of sheep under the tree.
On this date in 1936, the city of Tucson discovered that its new underpass on Stone Avenue became a lake after every heavy rain. The City Council named it Lake Elmira after Elmira Doakes, a Safford school student who was the first to swim in it.
On this date in 1936, it was announced that a new patrol boat in the San Francisco harbor was being christened "Jeff D. Milton" in honor of Arizona's veteran law enforcement officer.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
On this date in 1898, the Apache National Forest was established as Black Mesa National Forest. Its name was changed to Apache on July 1, 1908.
On this date in 1918, the University of Arizona campus was declared to be a military establishment and prostitution and gambling were outlawed within a 10-mile zone.