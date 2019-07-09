PHOENIX — The Arizona Water Protection Fund (AWPF) supports projects that develop or implement on the ground measures that directly maintain, enhance and restore Arizona’s river and riparian resources.
The AWPF Commission is now accepting applications for the 2020 AWPF grant cycle under three categories listed as capital projects, research and water conservation.
The AWPF promotes the use of incentives emphasizing local implementation rather than regulation to address resource concerns. As such, the AWPF Commission’s philosophy has been to utilize a grassroots approach to improving river and riparian resources statewide.
The Arizona Legislature established the AWPF in 1994 with the Arizona Department of Water Resources providing administrative, technical and legal support to the commission. The legislation declared the policy provide a coordinated effort between state funding and locally led solutions for the restoration and conservation of the water resources in the state.
The primary purpose of the AWPF is to provide monies through a competitive public grant process for implementation of measures to protect water of sufficient quality and quantity to maintain, enhance and restore rivers and streams and associated riparian resources consistent with existing water law and water rights and measures to increase water availability.
The grant cycle schedule, grant application manual and electronic forms are available on the AWPF website at: www.azwpf.gov.
The deadline to submit applications is at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6.
For additional information, please contact Reuben Teran at rteran@azwater.gov.