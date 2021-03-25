SIERRA VISTA — Two Huachuca Art Association members are holding classes at the Mall at Sierra Vista on Saturday.
Fused Glass
Artist Mary Ann Kozel will be holding a fused glass workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the mall’s south entrance near the former Sears store location.
Cost is $40. While all materials will be provided, those with safety glasses may want to bring them.
Once projects are completed, Kozel will take the fused glass designs to her home where she has a kiln. They can be picked up at the Huachuca Art Association (HAA) Gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis, which is open Wednesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
To sign up for the class, go to the HAA Gallery, or email Lori Gilliberto, thelilacfox39@yahoo.com.
Wildflower Paint Party
Joanne Berry is holding a Wildflower Paint Party on Saturday from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in a storefront near the Mall at Sierra Vista south entrance.
Cost is $30 and all art supplies will be provided. Seating is limited.
Prepay and pre-register at the Huachuca Art Association Gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis by Friday (March 26).
For information, contact Berry at 520-249-8395, or email jcberry356@gmail.com.