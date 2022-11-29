Overdose Deaths

This photo shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. Overdose deaths rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses; about 71,000 of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 Associated Press

GLENDALE — As a projection screen displays a collection of rainbow-colored pills, National Guard Sgt. Tommy Morga asks the dozens of parents, teenagers and educators gathered in a sprawling room: “Who here has heard about fentanyl?”

A few hands go up.

