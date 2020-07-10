By Eugenia Last
TODAY
Do things differently this year. Look for new ways to deal with people, manage money and do your job. Don’t fear the unknown. Use common sense and trust your intuition. Dismiss people who make your life miserable. Take ownership of your happiness and do what’s best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change will be useful for you. Spice up your day and opt to spend it doing something that makes you happy. Begin a new project or nurture a meaningful relationship.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Look for an outlet that will challenge you physically. Taking time out to enjoy life with the people you love will help you gain perspective regarding uncertainty you face.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Shake things up. If you aren’t happy with the way someone treats you, share your feelings. It’s better to be forthright than to let someone take advantage of you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Unfulfilled promises will lead to dissatisfaction. Be true to your word and expect the same in return, and you will maintain a healthy relationship. Walk away from anything less.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn as you go. Ask questions and use your resources to get inside information. An open and honest discussion will bring you closer to a loved one.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — How you run your household will determine how much extra cash you have. Don’t be fooled into thinking you need something you don’t. Moderation is encouraged.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A risk will leave you feeling anxious. Stick to what you know and make adjustments as you go. Home improvements should bring your family closer together, not push you further apart.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — The past will be a reminder of something you miss. Take a walk down memory lane. If you reconnect with an old friend, it will lead to a new beginning.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Look for the best way to use your skills, services and time to help others. The insight you get will be eye-opening and will encourage you to make personal lifestyle changes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s what you do that will count. If you love someone, shower them with affection. Too much talk will lead to a disagreement that will ruin your day. Do your best to be your best.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — It’s up to you to bring about change. Consider what moves you and follow that path. Distance yourself from anyone who is a bad influence. Abide by the rules.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider what you can do to make a difference. Putting a smile on someone’s face will make you feel good and boost your reputation. Romance is in the stars.