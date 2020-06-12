By Eugenia Last
TODAY
Listen carefully and make decisions based on what’s current and factual, which will help you take the path that leads to your long-term goals. Stay on track this year, and rewards for your tenacity will be yours down the road. Honesty will play a role in the future — truth matters.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your charm will come in handy when you want things done your way. Make sure you have mapped out a workable plan before you enlist the help of others.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to what others do, and it will inspire you to use your skills diversely. How you express what you want will determine what you receive. Use your imagination.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Join a group you admire and a chance to take part in something that excites you will come your way. A relationship will flourish if you share ideas and plans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Use your assets, appeal and connections to excel, but don’t promise something you can’t deliver. Initiating a change will pay off. Stick to the truth and be practical.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You’ll have the courage and stamina to pursue your goals. A personal relationship will need an adjustment if you plan to maintain equality. Personal improvement and romance are in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A lifestyle change will excite you. Say what’s on your mind to deter anyone from interfering with your plans. Someone you least expect will ask to tag along.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Time spent with someone you love will be eye-opening. A joint venture won’t turn out as anticipated. Someone will mislead you regarding a money matter. An adjustment at home will improve your life.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Shake things up a bit. The changes you make won’t please everyone, but they will help you recognize who is heading in the same direction as you and who isn’t.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Update your resume. Redirect your skill and experience to fit current trends. Pampering will help you relax and encourage you to focus on the people and things that are important to you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take note of what others are pursuing and whether or not you want to participate or do your own thing. Helping others will lead to future favors that will come in handy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Leave nothing to chance. Do your homework and the preliminary tasks to ensure that you are ready to present what you have to offer without a hitch. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — If change is what you desire, plan your strategy and discuss your intentions with anyone who will be affected by your choices. Obtaining permission is the smartest way to avoid interference.