By Eugenia Last
TODAY
Offer honesty, wisdom and kindness to others. Find people who can support and inspire you. Focus on expanding your knowledge and pushing your ideas forward. Take responsibility for your happiness and success, and you will reap acknowledgment and rewards.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stop questioning and start doing. Sometimes it’s best to learn as you go. Be adventurous and ready to switch directions and try something different.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Refuse to let anyone discourage you. Take the initiative to pursue something that requires physical strength and agility. Romance is on the rise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Trying to fit in where you don’t belong will be detrimental to your well-being. Size up whatever situation you face and make beneficial adjustments.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems will grow if you don’t address concerns promptly. A fair assessment followed by action will help calm things down. Reward yourself by doing something that makes you happy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Assess your situation and lighten the load. Consider what you need and what you don’t, and sell off what’s no longer of value. Take a less restrictive path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t jump into something risky. Time is on your side, and looking for the best prospect will lead to personal gain. Invest in yourself, your home and a meaningful relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Listen to what others have to say, and it will help you avoid getting into a senseless spat. Working toward a common goal can lead to a positive lifestyle change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An unexpected change will cause uncertainty. Don’t make a move just because someone else does. Use discretion and do what’s best for you. Health and fitness are favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take pride in what you do and finish what you start. Keep in touch with past colleagues. Don’t hesitate to ask for a favor. Someone you respect will have a positive influence on you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — It’s what you do, not what you say. Put your energy into honing your skills or finding new outlets for your attributes. Productivity will lead to success. Romance is in the stars.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Friends and relatives will influence what you do or how you feel. Discuss your plans with someone you look up to, and it will help you make a decision.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put unfinished business to rest. Deal with institutions and government agencies personally, and you’ll get the help you need to move forward with your plans. Don’t get angry; get busy.